Kids selling lemonade during the summer for a little extra pocket money is nothing new. Four Greenwood girls looking to do some good over the summer won’t be keeping their lemonade profits, though, and will split the money made among local organizations.
Doris Woodard watches four girls during the summer and wanted to teach them about giving back. She and the girls — Landry Doolittle, Lena Doolittle, Charlotte Barksdale and Ann Sears — squeezed their own lemons for lemonade and set up a stand Wednesday afternoon at the corner of Lowell Avenue and Maxwell Avenue.
Woodard said she wanted to teach the girls if they do something and put hard work into it, people will support it.
Parents, friends and folks just looking for an afternoon refresher paid $1 for a cup of ice-cold lemonade, complete with a bendy straw.
The girls made $200.91 and chose to give half to Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries. They chose to give the other half to their school, Greenwood Christian School.
This isn’t the first week they’ve done something good for others. Last week, the group made cookies for Greenwood Police Department, the Greenwood Fire Department, a local church and the grounds crew at Connie Maxwell.
“We do a thing to help people every week,” Landry said, adding they wanted to do it “just to make people smile.”
The lemonade recipe is a secret, but was a crowd-pleaser, enticing a steady stream of customers to support the girls.
“Little hands doing big things,” Woodard said. “I think they’re doing big things.”