Members of Greenwood County’s state legislative delegation met Monday to discuss requests, make appointments to boards and discuss issues.
The delegation unanimously approved funds for four Department of Natural Resource officers to receive a thermal monocular for $6,850 out of the water recreation resource projects funds. Sen. Mike Gambrell said the funds in this account are based on the gas tax on boat owners. The delegation has about $116,000 in funds that it can use, but it is limited to specific activities and purchases allowed by law.
Reappointments to several boards were approved unanimously, including Tim Burke’s reappointment to the Greenwood Metropolitan District’s board where he has served the past 10 of 14 years as chair. Ann Broome, Fred Payne and James Wilson were reappointed to terms on the county’s board of voter registration and elections.
The delegation also reappointed Susan McIntyre to be the group’s Greenwood County assistant. McIntyre also serves as clerk to Greenwood County Council and is assistant to Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell.
Legislators also shared views on recent legislation and votes.
Last week, the South Carolina House passed a hate crimes bill 79-29, which would add an additional penalty if the crime was motivated by hate. Rep. Anne Parks supported the bill.
“The one good thing we did was pass the hate crimes bill,” Parks said at a virtual town hall hosted by the Young Democrats of Greenwood.
Her colleagues in the delegation were not as supportive of the bill.
“It was a better bill than when it started,” Rep. John McCravy said.
McCravy said he thought the bill left out too many individuals and focuses only on protecting certain classes of people.
“All victims of hate should be treated equally,” McCravy said.
State Rep. Stewart Jones abstained from the vote.
“I felt like we were being subjected to a very politicized issue that really wasn’t fixing anything,” Jones said.
The bill will head to the Senate where it will most likely land in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“I’m opposed to it,” said Garrett, a member of the Judiciary Committee. “I think it flies in the face of equal protection.”
Garrett also took issue with the legislation only applying to certain groups.
Gambrell said the bill needs to be looked at closely by the Judiciary committee.
Two different gun laws were passed by the House and currently reside in the Senate Judiciary Committee. H. 3094, which passed the House on a 73-26 vote, would allow anyone who possesses a concealed weapons permit to openly carry their gun instead of concealing it as the current law requires.
H. 3096, which passed the House 69-47, would eliminate gun permits and allow anyone to carry a gun so long as they are not prohibited by law.
“I think it is monumental for South Carolina,” Jones said. “We passed the strongest Constitutional Carry bill in the country.”
McCravy said the bill makes the state a Second Amendment sanctuary.
“That’s what I’m most excited about,” McCravy said.
He said it would prevent any public funds to be used for any law that is contrary to the Second Amendment.
Although he has long supported gun rights, McCravy was the target of an attack ad aimed at his votes during the gun law debates.
“I voted for it,” McCravy said. “I voted for both bills.”
Because he did not support amendments to gun law legislation that McCravy said would amount to a “poison pill” for the bill, he was targeted by a “fake news mailer.”
Garrett said he is ready for the debate on both bills.
“I think the people are asking for us to do it,” Garrett said.
Gov. Henry McMaster appointed former USC basketball star Alex English to a position on the school’s board of trustees despite since-deleted Twitter posts that resurfaced challenging his ability to gain support from some members of both chambers.
While Gambrell, Garrett and Parks voted for English, Jones and McCravy did not.
“He’s a nice fellow,” McCravy said. “I think he will make a good trustee.”
McCravy, who did not cast a vote in English’s election, said he supported another candidate who had withdrawn. In many elections, candidates will withdraw at the last minute to make way for another candidate to be elected by acclamation.
Jones said he voted against English because of his past posts supporting the changing of campus building names.
English was elected 88-24 during a joint session of both chambers.
Recently, Garrett was asked to serve on an Election Laws subcommittee by Luke Rankin, R-Horry, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Garrett said the subcommittee is tasked with looking at issues related to election integrity.
The delegation plans to meet again at 11 a.m. July 12 as part of a quarterly meeting structure.