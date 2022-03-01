The data is in hand. It’s time to get partners to the table in figuring out the future of Greenwood’s broadband internet services.
At a Greenwood County legislative delegation meeting Monday, WCTel’s community affairs and economic development head Stephen Taylor and nonprofit Vision Greenwood Executive Director Kay Self gave presentations on their latest efforts to bolster broadband service.
Taylor shared WCFiber’s plans to expand fiber optic internet infrastructure to the areas around and north of Hodges, as well as southwest of Ninety Six in the coming year.
“When we started out we went to where people were looking for our service,” he said.
The company put together a five-year plan and is moving to expand to defined areas throughout the county. He said the company has seen more opportunity for development than originally imagined, especially in the southern areas of the county stretching near Callison Highway and Highway 221 toward Troy and the McCormick County border.
Taylor said he thinks about $400 million will be coming from the state Office of Regulatory Staff and dispersed throughout the state to support broadband infrastructure projects. Internet service providers need to have information and plans in place to be able to apply for the grants that will share these funds.
Taylor called fiber-optic infrastructure “future proof.” It will help facilitate virtual learning — which he said isn’t likely to go away — telemedicine, working from home and other needs.
“It’s the kind of technology you’ll need to run your home or business,” he said.
Self shared that Vision Greenwood has been working with Geo Partners, a data collection and mapping company, to get the information internet providers need to apply for the competitive grants that will help build this infrastructure.
Geo Partners’ Chief Technology Officer Glenn Fishbine said the group’s internet speed tests that have been gathering data since last summer showed issues from Troy and Bradley up Highway 221, and also near the northern part of Lake Greenwood’s shore.
From the data collected, Geo Partners came up with six models for building new internet infrastructure, ranging from adding internet service without installing any additional fiber-optic lines to having fiber lines cover the entire county.
Fishbine said the recommended option was one of the middling ones, which would use a hybrid of wireless internet towers and fiber optic lines to provide internet service to about 97% of the county. The option, he said, would still be profitable for service providers.
“Where can we put fiber inexpensively for the most bang for our bucks,” he said.
This option focuses on getting broadband service rapidly, then fazing out the wireless service as more fiber-optic lines get installed over time.
The next step, he said, would be to take this data and these plans and start communicating between government, internet providers and other community partners to find out how to best accomplish these goals. A state Office of Regulatory Services representative said the state is gearing up to accept applications for broadband infrastructure grants, and service providers will be applying for these directly.
That’s the point of Vision Greenwood’s partnership with Geo Partners, Self said — to equip the county and its service providers with data and a plan that other communities applying for these grants might not have.
“This is bringing competition here, and that’s a good thing,” state Sen. Billy Garrett said.