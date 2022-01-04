The Greenwood County Legislative Delegation on Monday approved three new board members for First Steps of Greenwood County, but not before briefly questioning the nonprofit’s leadership about problems that surfaced in the past year.
Greenwood County First Steps is a nonprofit partner of the South Carolina First Steps program. Its executive director, Michael Gaskin, told the legislative delegation on Monday that the nonprofit would no longer be under “conditional status” at “probably nine o’clock in the morning,” or no later than Tuesday of next week.
The nonprofit received scrutiny over an audit and later an Inspector General’s report that raised concern over the relationships among Greenwood’s First Steps, First Steps of Abbeville County and Social Change Initiative, another nonprofit run by Gaskin.
State Sen. Billy Garrett, delegation chairperson, asked for a member of the First Steps Board. Interim chairperson Loretta Parker stood and Garrett asked her whether it would be June or July before the program got off the conditional list.
“We’re working on it,” Parker told him, then deferring to Gaskin.
“I want to make sure we get there as quickly as we can,” Garrett said first. “If the delegation can help y’all accomplish that, let us know and we want to do that. I want our children not to have to wait until June to be on the lists for that help.”
Gaskin answered: “Your question was when does it seem that we would be off conditional status? Probably nine o’clock in the morning. We should be off.”
He said everything has been cleared up, and said they were waiting on a letter from Abbeville First Steps confirming that Gaskin was no longer doing workshops for them, and said they were providing proof for a couple of things to the state, such as the end of a lease agreement with Social Change Initiative.
The three approved for the Greenwood County First Steps board are Alvin Deal, Carolyn McCutcheon and Jane Merrill.
In other news, the delegation approved the appointment of Angela Christopher to the Beckman Center for Mental Health Services.