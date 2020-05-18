It used to be an eight-minute walk for Lee Vartanian to get to his office at Lander University, where he served as chairman of the department of teacher education.
Now, he will have to tack on another two minutes to get to his office at Athens State University, where in July he starts his new role as the dean of the college of education.
When Vartanian returned to Greenwood in 2006 as a teacher education professor at Lander, he came back home. A 1993 Greenwood High School graduate, he came back to Greenwood, married, had children and bought his first home. He would spend 14 years at Lander, growing on the track to becoming a tenured professor, coordinating several programs, serving in administrative roles and participating in service opportunities.
“I just grew so much professionally during that time. It was a really incredible and positive experience,” he said. “I really enjoyed working with all the wonderful people at Lander. It’s a special place that has a very friendly campus. I also made a lot of wonderful connections and was able to work with some amazing students, many of whom I still keep in contact with.”
He took the role at Athens State because becoming a dean is the next level up from being chair of a department, and he began exploring options and putting out applications in the fall.
Teaching at Lander wasn’t enough for Vartanian. He ingratiated himself within the Greenwood Community so much that he served on Greenwood County School District 50’s Board of Trustees for eight years. He decided to resign from the board in April because “it was time.” He said he had done his part and he was happy with the current direction of the district, especially while it was in the hands of the current administration.
“I felt that the district was charting a strong course and had wonderful leadership within the board, the administration and amongst the teachers,” he said.
He acknowledges the board functions as a unit, which is why it’s hard to pinpoint his own individual contributions, but he believes he provided strategic vision. Above all else, he said all board members were, and are, great listeners.
“In a loud discussion, if a great idea is whispered, the board will hear it,” he said. “Everyone values each member’s contributions and ideas.”
The mix of ideas and concepts on the board stem from the members being professionals in different fields. Vartanian, having a background in education, admitted he didn’t know about budgeting, accounting and how to conduct a business. Board service showed him what members with different backgrounds than his could bring to the table.
“It’s so much beyond curriculum and teaching, which is where I have some expertise, so getting their perspective has been really valuable,” he said.
At Athens State, he hopes to bring the knowledge he got from being on the school board to his new role. He said he learned how school districts function, the importance of having clear goals and expectations, and accountability to those goals. He said he learned the importance of sharing a vision and communicating it effectively with everyone. He also is looking forward to working with, and getting to know, his faculty and staff at the college of education.
The Vartanians have been in Athens, Alabama for about two weeks, and they moved into the heart of town. He is looking forward to being a part of the community, learning about his neighbors, supporting his school district there and being a strong community member.
“I learned a lot about the importance of that in Greenwood with my time on the school board, and I want to take those lessons here to this community and be a really good positive force,” he said.
Vartanian said what he will miss most about Greenwood is the people.
“We have amazing people,” he said. “I made a lot of connections with people throughout the city and county.”