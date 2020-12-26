Tear off the rear-view mirror because no one wants to look back at 2020.
As 2021 nears, so too does the promise of a return to “normalcy” — although what that means is still up for debate. A year of uncertainty and rapidly changing circumstances won’t disappear when the Times Square ball drops without its usual in-person crowd, but there’s still much to look forward to as the new year greets us.
With the FDA giving emergency approval to two vaccines against COVID-19, it’s a matter of time before everyone gets access to preventative medicine against the virus that’s ravaged communities around the globe. With it can eventually come a return to public gatherings, maskless schools and unrestricted travel.
Without the worry of whether we’ll get sick or unknowingly pass a sickness on to vulnerable loved ones, we can start to focus on the future we want for our communities. In the meantime, health officials are working to develop and distribute the vaccines to frontline health workers, nursing and extended care facilities and first responders.
Beginning of the end?The development of a COVID-19 vaccine marks progress to a real end to this pandemic. Once enough people are inoculated — about 70%, health officials have said — transmission can reasonably be broken. Until then, it’s key that even people who get the vaccine continue to follow physical distancing, hand hygiene and other precautions.
The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to South Carolina on Dec. 14, and within the week, more than 7,000 front-line workers had received it, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim director of public health at DHEC. Each of them will receive a second dose 21 days after the first, completing their vaccination.
By the end of 2020, Traxler anticipated the state would receive 200,000-300,000 doses total of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. The first phase of the state’s rollout of the vaccine is to get it to frontline medical staff, first responders and people in long-term care facilities.
CVS and Walgreens are working with state and federal officials to distribute the vaccine to nursing and care facilities. Stephen White, division director of immunization and prevention at DHEC, said assuming all goes smoothly, residents and staff at these facilities can expect their first doses in two to five weeks.
State health heads are consulting with other health officials and reading all ethical guidelines and recommendations to develop an immunization framework that’s equitable and ethical, said Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist. Part of that might include getting the vaccine to the Department of Corrections, to offer to prison staff and inmates, before the vaccine reaches the general public. She said it’s a matter of saving lives first, and in prisons and jails, populations cannot protect themselves from potential exposure.
“We need to think carefully about the best way to reduce mortality in this state,” she said. “The point is to return to normalcy, but it’s going to take time.”
In Greenwood, Self Regional Medical Center received its first doses Dec. 16, and by the end of the day had given about 250 staff members and first responders their first dose. Self Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Logan said the hospital will work to administer the vaccine according to DHEC’s distribution plan, but general availability is still months away. He said he suspects most people will have access to it by the end of 2021’s first quarter.
“To me, it’s the beginning of the end,” he said. “We’ve been waiting for 10 months to try and see when this pandemic can finally come to an end. This is the key.”
Organizers optimistic
for 2021 eventsMany events and fundraisers in the performing arts realm and other areas are still in a holding pattern with a wait-and-see approach for 2021.
For example, Stephen Gilbert, executive director of Greenwood Community Theatre says GCT “will not make any announcements about scheduling until we are certain we can accomplish what we announce. ... In the meantime, we are still looking for creative ways to safely bring arts to the community, as we were able to do this Christmas, with our outdoor production of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas.’”
The Museum and Railroad Historical Center, both in Greenwood, plan to host events and exhibits as scheduled for 2021, beginning with The Museum’s exhibit on the 100th anniversary of The Salvation Army, opening in February and on view through May.
“We are reprising our Pirates of the Carolinas exhibit from this summer, with some added interactives for kids,” said Karen Jennings, executive director of The Museum and Railroad Historical Center. “We had less than a third of our usual number of visitors this year, with Covid-19 keeping many at home.”
Lara Hudson with Uptown Greenwood said 2021 promises to be very fluid, like a lot of 2020.
“We are planning to host all of our normal events, with recommended safety protocols and guidelines as needed,” Hudson said. “With the new Uptown Greenwood events coordinator and market coordinator, we will be evaluating existing events and alternative ways to celebrate, as we navigate the new normal.”
Heather McNally, McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah director of programming and development, said two key terms will guide that arts council’s decisions for 2021: COVID-19 and construction.
Participation in some programs and projects might have to be limited, to accommodate for social distancing, McNally said.
“Health and safety of participants and our community has to remain our main responsibility,” McNally said. “While a number of sectors had very clear guidelines about how and when to reopen, it hasn’t been that way for the arts world, but the South Carolina Arts Alliance did make available a reopening plan.”
Thanks to a combined gift of $2.6 million in the fall for scholarships, youth programming, and rehabilitating the historic building, construction at MACK could start as early as mid-spring, with updates to wiring and accessibility, per Americans With Disabilities Act compliance and more, in three phases.
Greenwood Performing Arts is planning a limited audience concert in 2021 at Sundance Gallery, with musicians traveling from Nashville and to collaborate with the South Carolina Festival of Flowers outdoor concert in June, during the main festival weekend.
“Greenwood Performing Arts is also looking to do a 75th anniversary gala at the end of 2021, in December,” said Lisa Sanders, Greenwood Performing Arts executive director. “In other months, we are looking at performances with smaller groups in attendance.”
David L. Dougherty, interim president and CEO of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is looking forward to welcoming its new CEO, Barbara Ann Heegan in early January.
“We hope our first event will be or annual 5k/8k race, ‘Run Your Ice Off’ in early February and we are planning in June to fully bring back the South Carolina Festival of Flowers,” Dougherty said. “Virtual programs will most likely become a necessity, depending on the progression of COVID-19. We will support our investors by bringing the most up-to-date best practices in managing, through the pandemic.”
In September, the Greenwood Chamber aims to host the Lakelands Business Expo, an event that was shuttered in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Other signature Greenwood Chamber events on the horizon include the annual meeting, Small Business Week celebrations and Leadership Greenwood. Also, economic development strategies will focus on a “unified effort,” Dougherty said.
Eventual return
to in-person classesKerri Pratt, an 11th-grade teacher at Ware Shoals High, likes to get animated as she’s teaching her students.
“I like to move around the classroom.”
It’s what she misses most about teaching pre-COVID-19.
In the age of social distancing, she has 17 plexiglass barriers in between her and her students and has to maintain distance, which puts a damper on her ability connection to her students.
It’s about the simple things for Pratt — seeing the children smile, or the students being able to play without masks on.
Fay Sprouse, superintendent of Ware Shoals, said she misses face-to-face instruction. Ware Shoals has been following a hybrid A/B schedule.
“Nothing will ever replace face-to-face instruction,” Sprouse said.
Spouse is looking forward to a return to normalcy.
“I look forward to athletics being restored, and people in our community to not be ill,” Sprouse said.
While Sprouse thinks education will never be the same, it’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“We’re adapting the best we know how,” Sprouse said.