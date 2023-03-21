The quiet of a Sunday afternoon was broken with the growls and roars of hundreds of motorcycles headed to First Mount Moriah Baptist Church for a chance to catch up with friends and to be reminded that Jesus cares.

People prayed for the bikers, for whether they need, for safe travels and to help people to know Jesus Christ, said co-organizer John Pruitt. The event was sponsored by Bikers for Christ Motorcycle Ministries.

