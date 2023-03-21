The quiet of a Sunday afternoon was broken with the growls and roars of hundreds of motorcycles headed to First Mount Moriah Baptist Church for a chance to catch up with friends and to be reminded that Jesus cares.
People prayed for the bikers, for whether they need, for safe travels and to help people to know Jesus Christ, said co-organizer John Pruitt. The event was sponsored by Bikers for Christ Motorcycle Ministries.
Last year the event drew 800 people. Pruitt expected more, perhaps up to 1,500 people, given that many motorcycles would carry two people.
About 1,000 free T-shirts and other merchandise were supplied by various chapters and businesses. A few people milled around the site before riders arrived, setting up tables loaded down with commemorative shirts, books, pins and food.
They congregated toward the driveway of a gigantic field in front of the church where motorcyclists would arrive. Some held up cellphone cameras while a few held notebooks and pens to keep track of how many motorcycles would drive up.
You could hear the motorcycles before seeing them. Flashing lights from police vehicles heralded their arrival.
One motorcycle after another wheeled into the field to find a place to park. Their parade started about 2:15 p.m. as family and friends waved them on with cheers. Passengers sometimes held out their own cellphones to capture the moment. By the time the last motorcycle wheeled into the field, unofficial counts reached 450 vehicles.
Later, organizer Dennis Reynolds announced that 465 motorcycles had arrived.
Models ranged from a vehicle that looked like a moped with an attitude to three- and four-wheel rides that looked like something out of a sci-fi movie. Some vehicles were bare-bones models while others looked like no expense had been spared to customize them.
Cyclists ran the gamut from young and middle-aged to elderly, men and women, to riders in clothes that would be appropriate for the office, riding gear and even leather outfits. One child wore a full riding outfit as he checked out the tables lined with pins and religious-themed books targeting motorcyclists.
Robert Mitchell might have won a fashion contest for his hat, which featured a vaguely Edwardian aesthetic. He said the hat has its own following. Some people have told him it should have its own Facebook page.
The fashions weren’t entirely polite. On one woman’s sleeve, Harley Quinn glared above a message saying “A ray of (expletive) sunshine I ain’t.”
The Blessing of the Bikes is all about Christ, said Reynolds’ parents who gleamed with pride at his accomplishment. This is his way of reaching people who can’t get to church. It’s a good ministry. If there are motorcycle wrecks, Dennis will be there to help riders and their family.
His work with Christian ministry started in Washington, D.C., at an event called Rolling Thunder. Their pride, however, doesn’t extend to motorcycle riding. Father Warren Reynolds said he doesn’t ride one. At 80, he figures he’s too old. If he got one, he said it would probably have four wheels.
While on stage, Reynolds recalled a night ride with low visibility. About the only things he could see around him were the lights from other motorcycles.
Trust is earned, he said. Riding that night, “I trusted them and they trusted me. The patches may be different, but the attitude remains.”
When life is kicking you in the teeth and you worry about how you are going to feed your family, Jesus is there to watch over you, Reynolds told the crowd.
Reynolds said later that he did not know what to expect when the first Blessing of Bikes was held 15 years ago. He figured no one would show up. As it turned out, 67 motorcyclists participated. To him, that was a big thing.
Being surrounded by hundreds of motorcycles and their riders is satisfying. Reynolds guessed one of the reasons for the growth of the event is knowing that a church is a safe place.
He talks with riders about their families, their jobs and problems. “I have had people who have left their addictions in this field,” he said. “Watching people grow in the Lord is a blessing.”
Although the weather was warm, a bitter winter wind ripped through the field. Reynolds and Pruitt surmised that might have been the reason for a smaller-than-expected crowd. After about 80 minutes, riders started leaving. Vendors cried out for people to get their T-shirts and hot dog vendors encouraged people to take two.
Riders shared jokes, faith and stories. One man recalled a trip to Columbia in 16-degree weather. It was so cold, his hands couldn’t work the gears. He had to move his whole arm to shift. Then, there was the wind chill. He admitted to a companion that his hands weren’t the only body part that froze.
People in several small groups held hands for impromptu prayer circles.
Members of the Black Cats swapped stories and jokes. The Abbeville-based group is celebrating its 50th birthday, Reynolds announced. Club members said their annual bike and car show will be May 5-6 at the Greenwood Fairground.