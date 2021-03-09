Two lease agreements received approval at Monday’s virtual meeting of the Abbeville County Economic Development Partnership.
A deal was approved to enter a lease agreement with Construction Techniques Inc. of Calhoun Falls. Company officials inquired about the use of a 10,000-square-foot incubator building, said Stephen Taylor, the Partnership director.
The agreement is for a one-year lease for a possible two-year project, with an option for a 90-day notice to vacate the property, Taylor said.
Officials also will negotiate a lease agreement for an incubator building at the Lakelands Commerce Park in connection with an operation referred to as Project Mort. The matter was discussed in an executive session and the decision was made after the session.
Members were informed that one of the county’s incubator buildings will undergo a pressure wash. The cost is expected to be less than $1,000.
The board approved seeking bids to grass an industrial site at Corbin Road for erosion control. Taylor said the cost is anticipated at $1,500 per acre for a 10-acre lot, but added he expects the final expense will be lower. The approval limits the project to no more than $15,000.
In executive session, members discussed a deal referred to as Project Cooler. No action was taken after the session ended.