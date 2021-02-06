Erek Leary has been named as the City of Greenwood’s new public works director.
“I’m extremely excited about the future,” Leary said Friday. “I’m excited about changes I can make to better the department.”
He said he wanted to bring the staff together and create a team atmosphere.
“Erek has been a loyal city employee for 14 years, working his way through the ranks of the City Public Works Department,” Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said in an email. “Over the past 7 months, Erek has served as Interim PW Director and exceled in that role.”
Leary served as interim public works director since Billy Allen left the position in June after serving the city for 28 years.
“He has great admiration for the staff in the department, respect for his colleagues and a solid future vision for Greenwood,” Wilkie said. “He is thoroughly dedicated to the advancement of the Department and the City as a whole, and I look forward to working hand in hand with him to continue to provide high quality services to City residents.”
Leary was selected out of four applicants for the position. The other applicants were Jeff Smallwood from Greenwood, Charles Shugart from Union and Ricky Bourne from Covington, Virginia.
The public works director position was one of many positions Wilkie has had to fill in the past six months. In January, Wilkie removed the provisional tag from Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin after 17 applied and four interviewed for the chief position.
Last month, Uptown Greenwood hired Gibson Hill as the event and market coordinator replacing Stephanie Turner who left to become a horticulture agent with Clemson Extension.
The position of finance director remains vacant after Steffanie Dorn left the city to work for the Greenwood County Treasurer’s Office. Dorn was appointed as county treasurer in December.