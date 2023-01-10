New cubbies and a fresh coat of paint — new everything, in fact — greeted K4 students Monday at Mathews Elementary School.
The return from Christmas break marked the first day for the school’s youngest students in their newly built classroom wing.
Parent Tameika Wideman called the classrooms beautiful. Her daughter is in one of the three classes that moved into the new four-room wing on Monday. The school allowed parents of students in those classes to walk their students in to see the classrooms.
“I think she’s a little nervous. The three-week break was long, but once she got in there and saw her teachers and her friends, she was excited,” Wideman said.
Maria Briceno walked her daughter in and said she’s excited for her daughter to have a new place to learn, and said her daughter was excited, too.
Briceno said it’s good for the kids to experience change every once in a while.
The new wing puts all 4k classes together, said Debbie Leonard, interim principal. The space is more conducive to learning, she said, and the size of the classrooms is more functional.
The teachers are thrilled about the new classrooms, too.
“Now they’re all together, they can plan together, you have all the four-year-olds in one place instead of scattered throughout the building and it’s all new,” Leonard said.
She said the school is excited to have 4-year-olds in the building to get them “school-ready.”
