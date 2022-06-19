ABBEVILLE — Education and reading were focal points during Saturday's Juneteenth celebrations.
A story time program at the Livery Stable was one of several events featured at the Trinity Street celebration. Abbeville County Library Director Mary Elizabeth Land read several books to children who listened raptly.
LaKindra Bradshaw brought her children to the celebration to get them out of the house. She said she is happy the library supports so many artists and authors. She takes her four children to the library often instead of letting them watch television.
Bradshaw's oldest child is getting into graphic novels. Favorite genres for her other children include adventures, superheroes, Bible stories and the Babysitters Club series. She said she couldn't afford to buy all the books they read.
Two authors had tables set up at the Livery Stable.
Tonyelle Relaford discussed her history, which led to her new career as an author. She waited 20 years to write a book. It's probably good to have waited because it might not have been a good read, or she might have ended up going door-to-door, she said to a small crowd near the main stage.
Now, she can sell her book "To Be Shy" on Amazon. It's been available for two months and she has sold out.
It's OK not to have all the answers. "It's delay, not denial," she said to a crowd on Trinity Street.
She joined the Air Force late in life, at 26, compared to the usual 18-year-old recruits. She has served for 18 years.
She hopes her book is the first of many, she said. It's an action-packed romance novel. In the first two weeks, her book sold 500 copies. Relaford attributes the success to her military career because she has contacts all over the nation.
She started marketing her book in August, releasing snippets and holding a "guess what happens next" contest with a free book being the prize.
Five people got the right answer, she said. Others came up with off-the-wall responses, but Relaford said she is considering using some of them in other books.
"It can be a long day, but it's worth it if you make sales," she said of her appearances.
Reading is important for Donald Burton, who provided the history of Juneteenth at the Chestnut Park celebration. He has a library filled with books by several authors including Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. He displayed several books on African American history and Juneteenth. He has at least 600 books at his home.
Burton encourages youths to read, stay off Facebook and Twitter, read and listen to their elders. "I'd rather read my books and do my research," he said.
Juneteenth is all about Black families coming together and celebration, Burton said. People should remember their ancestors who faced beatings, killings and lynching.
It's about love for yourself, said Burton, who said his youth group has been studying Juneteenth for 10 years.
The blistering heat might have reduced the crowds at the park, but one organizer said the event exceeded his expectations. Everyone came together as a community, organizer Joyce Rogers said.
Saturday was meant to be more of an educational day, said Elayne Frank Jones. On Sunday, more entertainment was scheduled. Organizers also expressed hope that fathers would turn out with their children for Father's Day.