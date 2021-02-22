Construction is progressing on a multi-year project that would provide more access to water in Laurens County.
The project by Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission includes building a water treatment plant that will pump 4-6 million gallons per day into Laurens County from Lake Greenwood.
“These projects will allow LCWSC to meet the current and future needs of our customers with a sustainable supply of high-quality drinking water using some of the most advanced water treatment techniques currently available in our industry,” a timeline on the project from LCWSC said.
In addition to the treatment plant, LCWSC has built an intake structure on the shore of Lake Greenwood and they intend to lay two miles of 24-inch raw water pipe, 23.5 miles of 16-inch finished water pipe and eight miles of 12-inch finished water pipe. The project also includes two booster pump stations and a 500,000-gallon elevated water tank.
“These projects will ultimately help ensure economic prosperity and enhance the quality of life in our communities for generations to come,” the timeline said.
The project has been in the works since early 2015 when LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Field presented the project to Greenwood County Council.
Council subsequently signed an agreement with LCWSC in 2017 to allow the project. The agreement also requires LCWSC to pay Greenwood County $100,000 per year plus an annual 2% increase each year.
This month, construction continues on the administration at the water treatment plant. At the intake site, workers will be tackling the sea wall.
“The plant project is currently tracking slightly ahead of schedule and is on budget,” the timeline said. “Expected plant equipment start-up will be late fall 2021 with possible production beginning as early as the end of the year.”