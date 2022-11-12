Gavel

Attorneys for a Greenwood Paralympian say he was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a teammate with a history of sexual assault allegations and officials failed to investigate despite causes for concern.

Laura Egbert, on behalf of her son, Parker, filed a lawsuit against Robert Griswold, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and U.S. Center for SafeSport. The lawsuit was filed by Erickson Kramer Osborne LLP in San Francisco, California and Salzano Ettinger Lampert & Wilson LLP of New York.

