Attorneys for a Greenwood Paralympian say he was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a teammate with a history of sexual assault allegations and officials failed to investigate despite causes for concern.
Laura Egbert, on behalf of her son, Parker, filed a lawsuit against Robert Griswold, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and U.S. Center for SafeSport. The lawsuit was filed by Erickson Kramer Osborne LLP in San Francisco, California and Salzano Ettinger Lampert & Wilson LLP of New York.
“This case is a horrific tragedy,” the filing begins, “where a young man who defied all odds to become a world-class Paralympic swimmer had his life utterly shattered by rape and abuse when he was paired with a team member who was a violent sexual predator.”
The filing alleges Griswold was given unfettered access to 19-year-old Parker Egbert — including time alone in a shared hotel room — despite earlier allegations of sexual assault against Griswold. And with that access, the document said, Griswold repeatedly verbally and sexually abused Parker Egbert.
During this time, Parker Egbert stopped showering — attorneys say that’s where much of the abuse happened — and lost considerable weight. He even started having frequent, uncontrollable bowel movements.
Despite this, attorneys say paralympic officials did not investigate. When his parents raised concerns, they were brushed aside. The lawsuit alleges this is because Griswold is a gold medal winner who serves as the face of the U.S. Paralympics team.
And their son was afraid to talk about it, according to the filing, because Griswold had threatened to harm his loved ones if he did.
Parker Egbert, who is autistic, has always had difficulty communicating — he didn’t even say his first words until he was 6. Sometimes, when he finds can’t express himself more directly, he shares his feelings in stories. One such story raised his parents’ concerns.
“The story is about a group of friends who were ‘brave’ in defeating ‘a powerful hurricane called Hurricane Robert,’ which Plaintiff referred to as a ‘monster’ that caused ‘a terrible mess for the Town of Green Meadows,’” the filing said.
When his parents asked, he told them “the hurricane is Robert.” They shared this with the organization, but no one acted.
It wasn’t until Aug. 21 that Parker Egbert first told his parents the extent of what was happening, which led to a cross-country trip to bring him home.
“Not one time have the coaches called and said, ‘I’m sorry.’ Nothing,” Laura Egbert told the Index-Journal on Friday.
Instead, she said, “it’s a complete coverup.”
“I believe in Team USA, I do,” she said.
But you can’t believe in a team that doesn’t protect its athletes, she said.
“It’s nothing but lies and secrecy,” she said. “I will never be part of anything like that again.”
She warned that other parents should talk to their children and make sure no one can threaten them into silence.
“No one will kill their parents,” she said.
Also important, she said: “Trust your gut.”
Laura Egbert said the ordeal is “devastating” to the family. Parker Egbert has stopped swimming entirely. And Laura Egbert struggles to sleep most nights.
“I feel like I’ve failed our community,” she said. “I know it’s not my fault, but I carry extreme guilt, suffocating guilt, and I don’t know how a parent forgives themself.”
