Greenwood County’s jail is facing a lawsuit.
The representative of a woman who died of apparent drug toxicity while in the county’s custody has filed a lawsuit accusing the city, police, the county, the sheriff’s office and jail of neglect.
Tracy Sims was arrested the afternoon of Sept. 26, 2019, after Greenwood County drug enforcement unit agents brought a search warrant to her residence. As officers were questioning her, she appeared to gag, struggling to breathe and acting as if she were going to vomit, according to a legal complaint filed Aug. 17, 2021.
The complaint said she was given a glass of water, but after drinking it she continued to gag. The complaint, filed by Sims’ representative, said it was clear at this time she needed to be sent to a hospital for a medical examination. A State Law Enforcement Division investigative report said Sims repeatedly denied ingesting anything and told officers she was suffering from a panic attack that appeared to subside after she drank the water.
Sims was taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center where she was booked and charged. An officer that handled her intake at the jail told SLED agents that Sims seemed under the influence of alcohol, but that she was alert and aware. The legal complaint cited that there wasn’t a nurse in the booking area to complete a medical screening.
At about 8 p.m., jail nurse Marijayne Bolden came to pass out medications in the I-Unit, where Sims was being held. The complaint said Sims needed to be helped down from her bunk bed by other inmates, and an officer noted she was shaking. The nurse was called over to check on her, and shortly after helped her go to the restroom, where the nurse noted Sims was sweating and foaming at the mouth.
The nurse had a wheelchair brought and took Sims to the jail’s medical clinic, but she appeared to get worse and became unable to communicate clearly, the complaint said. At about 8:07 p.m. that night, jail staff called EMS to take Sims to the hospital, but she was unresponsive and slid out of her wheelchair before EMS arrived.
Sims was taken to Self Regional Medical Center, where she died about an hour later. The legal complaint alleges it was clear based on her condition during her arrest and later intake at the jail that staff should have known she required emergency medical attention. The complaint says staff failed to properly care for her, monitor her and evaluate her condition, and that this negligence led to her death.
The SLED investigative report, compiled after interviews with jail staff, inmates and officers, said Sims repeatedly told officers she had not consumed any drugs, and that many of her symptoms were from a panic attack or bad nerves. During her autopsy, officials found a small plastic bag with a 1/8-inch defect in it inside her stomach, and a toxicology report showed at the time of death her blood contained methamphetamine and amphetamine.
A forensic pathologist determined Sims died of accidental methamphetamine toxicity after ingesting a plastic bag that may have contained drugs. In their answers to Sims’ representative’s complaint, Greenwood city, county, the police department, sheriff’s office and jail denied negligence in connection with Sims’ detention, and requested the court dismiss the lawsuit.
The city defendants are represented by James D. Jolly Jr., of the Anderson-based Logan and Jolly, while the county defendants are represented by Russell Harter Jr. of Chapman, Harter and Harter in Greenville. Sims’ attorney is C. Carter Elliott Jr., of Georgetown-based Elliott, Phelan and Kunz.