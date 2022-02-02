A former Greenwood County pastor and the church he preached at are facing a lawsuit as an anonymous woman sues them over allegations he sexually assaulted her for years.
The woman, referred to only as “Jane Doe” in the legal documents, filed the complaint in her lawsuit in August 2021 against Moses Leon Drafts and Calvary Grove Baptist Church.
In her complaint, Doe said she attended Calvary Grove when she was 15, and Drafts, 45, was the pastor.
“Defendant Drafts abused his position of authority and trust as a pastor, groomed and sexually harassed plaintiff, and then began a sexual relationship with her when she was only 15 years old and legally unable to consent to sex,” the complaint said.
Drafts was arrested in May by Greenwood County sheriff’s deputies and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the county public index, this case is still pending after Drafts was released on a $25,000 surety bond.
According to the legal complaint, the harassment began at a church Christmas party in 2017. The complaint alleges Drafts sent the girl inappropriate messages on her phone, and continued texting her comments about her appearance at a church trip to Atlanta the following month.
“He would text her every few days and then it became almost every day,” the complaint said. “He would ask her if he could come over and if she was alone at home.”
The complaint alleges he came to her home, gave her an anklet as a Valentine’s Day present and kissed her. He continued coming over, and in late spring 2018 performed a sexual act on her, the complaint said.
These acts continued in a summer 2018 youth group trip, after which he would continue to come to her home. The complaint alleges he eventually asked her to meet him at a hotel multiple times to perform sexual acts on her.
“Every time plaintiff would try to end the relationship, defendant Drafts would tell plaintiff that he would get into really big trouble and could even go to jail and that the community and church would think badly of her,” the complaint said.
The girl told Drafts to leave her alone in fall 2020 and blocked him on her cellphone, though the complaint said he left her voice messages asking her to unblock him and messaging her on a church communication app. She eventually told an adult about what happened, eventually reporting it to law enforcement.
The complaint requests a judgment against the church and Drafts, claiming the church failed to adequately screen its employees, that Drafts inflicted severe emotional distress on the girl and the church did not properly supervise him.
Drafts, represented by Columbia-based attorney Jonathan Milling of the Milling Law Firm, denied the accusations in his response to Doe’s complaint. Calvary Grove, represented by Roy Hemphill of the Greenwood-based McDonald, Patrick, Poston, Hemphill and Roper, also denied the accusations from the complaint. The case is still pending.