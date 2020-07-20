A national conversation about the role of monuments enshrining certain historical figures on public property sparked controversy over South Carolina’s Heritage Act, but the state is not alone in providing legal protection to statues.
The Heritage Act was passed in the compromise that brought the Confederate battle flag down from the Statehouse dome in 2000. The law bans the removal or modifying of war memorials and monuments to historical figures without a two-thirds from both houses of the state legislature. In 2015, legislators took up the law in a vote to remove the battle flag from the Statehouse grounds, but otherwise the law has served to keep monuments where they are.
Despite a swell weeks ago in opposition to the Heritage Act, the Legislature cannot discuss it until 2021.
Many states have laws specifying what monuments are allowed on public property and limiting what local governments are allowed to do with these artworks. Throughout the South, many of these laws have come under scrutiny recently.
North CarolinaIn 2015, North Carolina’s legislature passed a law banning the removal, relocation or altering of any monument, memorial or work of art owned by the state without the approval of the North Carolina Historical Commission.
Listed under Chapter 100 of the state’s statutes, the law doesn’t allow for the removal of any “object of remembrance,” only allowing for them to be relocated under a set of guidelines. Temporary relocation can only last 90 days, while permanent relocation of any monument must be to “a site of similar prominence, honor, visibility, availability, and access.”
The law explicitly prohibits moving these items to museums, cemeteries or mausoleums, unless they were originally located at such a site. The law comes with some exceptions for highway markers, agreements between private monument owners and the government or when a monument poses a public threat.
The Charlotte Observer reported in June about a group of North Carolina lawyers who sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper advocating for the repeal of the law. They argued for the removal of Confederate monuments, and said by maintaining the monuments, the government was essentially sanctioning racist speech.
GeorgiaGeorgia’s state code prohibits damage, destruction, replacement or removal of monuments on state government, local government and private property. Violating this section of law is considered a misdemeanor offense.
Temporary relocation for work done to nearby structures is allowable, but the monument must be placed on a site of similar prominence and visibility.
A section of the law permanently enshrines the Confederate memorial carved on the face of Stone Mountain. The carving depicts Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, and was infamously the site where in 1915 members of the Ku Klux Klan gathered to burn a cross, marking the the birth of the Klan’s second wave.
In 2019, state legislators introduced a bill that didn’t make it through the legislature but would have removed protections for monuments on public property and for Stone Mountain.
TennesseeEnacted in 2013 and amended in 2016 and 2018, the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act also bars the removal, relocation or renaming of memorials that are publicly owned or on public property.
A public entity with control over a memorial can petition a state commission for a waiver, and historic organizations can petition to transfer ownership or relocate a memorial, with consent of the public entity that controls it.
Efforts earlier this year to remove a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the State Capitol highlighted the length of this process, as a local Fox affiliate reported. The State Historical Commission would have to file a petition to move the bust 60 days prior to its next meeting, which is in October. Then 180 days would have to pass between the filing and the final hearing, making it at least February 2021 before a decision is made.
VirginiaUntil recently, Virginia cities and counties were barred from removing, modifying or altering war memorials. In April, Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law legislation that lets local governments decide the actions they take regarding Confederate monuments.
Local lawmakers can conduct a non-binding referendum to explore what to do with monuments.
The law’s passage came nearly three years after the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, which was prompted by City Council voting to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee.