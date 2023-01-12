Conestee damn 01 (copy)

Legislators are pushing to get the funding needed to replace the 130-year-old Conestee Dam, which is holding back 2.3 million cubic yards of toxic waste from flowing toward Lake Greenwood.

 SUBMITTED

On lawmakers’ first day back in Columbia for this year’s legislative session, state Rep. John McCravy met with key officials in securing funding for a new dam at Lake Conestee.

The existing 130-year-old Conestee Dam was built with a predicted lifespan of about 50 years. Behind it, 2.3 million cubic yards of toxic waste are held under sediment, and reports of damage to the dam predict an imminent environmental catastrophe should the dam fail.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags