A federal judge’s ruling on the fetal heartbeat bill is no surprise, Reps. John McCravy and Anne Parks said.
Their reasons are completely different.
McCravy, an early supporter of the bill that was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Henry McMaster, said the ruling was fairly predictable. Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, a Barack Obama appointee, has consistently ruled against prohibiting abortions.
He said she needs to look at a ruling that upheld Kentucky legislation requiring an ultrasound and the sound of a fetal heartbeat, he said. In that case, the court recognized that it is important for women’s full knowledge and consent to have that information.
“The fact about it is, they knew and we knew the bill was unconstitutional,” Parks said. “As soon as it was signed into law, it’s no surprise to me the judge did what she did and I’m glad to hear that she did that.”
She added, “I don’t understand why they feel they have to control a mother’s body.” Parks noted the bill says nothing about the father’s responsibility.
McCravy and Parks said the issue will go to the courts.
Federal judges have blocked legislation restricting abortions in several states. McCravy said the difference between them and South Carolina’s law is the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court.
This might be one of the first abortion-related cases to go to the nation’s top court after former President Donald Trump appointed Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, making it the most conservative-leaning Supreme Court the nation has seen in generations.
The ruling will have to work its way through the legal system, he said. The case likely will go to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals and from there eventually to the Supreme Court. It depends on how quickly other courts decide to hear it.
His hope is the bill will be heard by the Supreme Court and that it will be upheld and the justices will either overrule or modify Roe v. Wade.
“We feel like this will be a good one for them to take up. We can’t guarantee where it will go,” he said.
McCravy has worked for four years to get the Fetal Heartbeat bill passed. The ruling is not discouraging.
“It’s not frustrating to me. I’ve enjoyed the work, being able to work on significant legislation. We knew it would face legal challenges and knew that we would have to appeal it,” he said.
“Attorney General Alan Wilson has been working on this for some time, so it’s nothing we didn’t anticipate,” he said. Wilson has said publicly that he will “defend this law vigorously.”
Parks said she has heard from two constituents regarding the legislation. Both were against it and cited the same reason: A woman’s right to do with her body what she chooses.
With this bill, she said a woman has no choice whatsoever.
Parks said men don’t have babies; if they did, they might think differently.