State senators Michael Gambrell and Billy Garrett, along with the rest of the Greenwood County state legislative delegation took time Monday to look ahead at the matters lawmakers will be discussing in Columbia this session.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Fentanyl has taken center stage at the State House, with the South Carolina House of Representatives passing a bill that lays out the criminal penalties for trafficking in fentanyl.

Though the bill still has to pass the Senate before being ratified by the governor, H.3503 defines fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances, and lays out the possible legal penalties for a person caught with various amounts of the synthetic opiate.

