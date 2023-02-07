State senators Michael Gambrell and Billy Garrett, along with the rest of the Greenwood County state legislative delegation took time Monday to look ahead at the matters lawmakers will be discussing in Columbia this session.
Fentanyl has taken center stage at the State House, with the South Carolina House of Representatives passing a bill that lays out the criminal penalties for trafficking in fentanyl.
Though the bill still has to pass the Senate before being ratified by the governor, H.3503 defines fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances, and lays out the possible legal penalties for a person caught with various amounts of the synthetic opiate.
Carrying four grams or more of fentanyl or related drugs is considered trafficking in fentanyl under this bill. Someone caught for the first time with between four and 14 grams faces 10-25 years behind bars if found guilty, along with a $50,000 fine. The sentence cannot be suspended, and the person cannot get probation.
Penalties go up from there. Second offense is a 25-year minimum with a $100,000 fine. Getting caught with 14-28 grams is a 25-year minimum with a $200,000 fine, and more than 28 grams lands the offender 25-40 years behind bars, alongside the $200,000 fine.
The bill names about 40 substances as being “fentanyl-related,” but says any chemical that includes any of five chemical modifications to fentanyl can be defined as fentanyl-related.
Rep. Daniel Gibson said he voted for the bill, which passed in the House 96-21.
“We’re wanting to send a strong message that it’s not going to be tolerated in South Carolina,” he said.
Gibson said he thought elevated penalties made sense, despite criticism from detractors that mandatory minimum sentences have failed in the past to address drug issues.
“If you have a drug dealer in jail, he’s not going to be out in the community dealing drugs,” Rep. John McCravy said.
McCravy said another proposed bill would introduce the charge of homicide by fentanyl, which would allow the state to charge people who sell or otherwise trade fentanyl that leads to death of the user.
McCravy said there’s state-level interest in repealing or otherwise reforming the certificate of need system, which is the regulatory process that requires hospitals and health care services to prove a need for expansion before building or adding on to existing medical services. Aside from that, though, he didn’t think much legislation would meet resistance in the House.
“I don’t see them stopping or getting bogged down in the House,” he said. “Now the Senate is a different story, but I think the Republican leadership is united in the House.”
Sen. Billy Garrett said he’s hopeful the trafficking fentanyl bill will pass the Senate smoothly, as law enforcement offices are looking for guidance on what to charge fentanyl offenders. What he thinks will be among the Legislature’s more complicated matters is judicial reform.
There’s a lot of different approaches to how to reform judicial appointments and the review process for judges. He said he wants to see judges and prospective state Supreme Court Justices meet in a neutral setting for questioning by legislators, and McCravy said he’d like it to be in a meeting open to the public.
