Greenwood County’s legislative delegation honored former county veterans affairs director Carey Bolt with a proclamation Monday, paying respect to his dedicated work for area veterans.
State Rep. John McCravy handed the framed proclamation to Bolt alongside SC House Reps. Stewart Jones and Anne Parks, and state Sens. Mike Gambrell and Billy Garrett. Retired state Rep. Mike Pitts also joined the celebration.
McCravy gathered the group Monday afternoon at the Greenwood County Veterans Center, which Bolt was instrumental in setting up. The current veterans center was the former site of the Greenwood County Library — Bolt was in charge of the department when the delegation and county council worked out handing the building over to veterans affairs, which Parks said had been operating out of a single-room office on Park Plaza.
“It’s because of Mr. Bolt that we have the veterans center that we have, which is the envy of the whole state,” Parks said. “He’s done something here that we can be proud of.”
Bolt left his role in Greenwood County, and his assistant director Rosalind Burke became the office’s head as Bolt returned to manage veterans affairs in his old stomping grounds of Laurens County.
“We have one of the finest places and one of the finest people when it comes to veteran services in the state,” McCravy said. “He took this job seriously, not as a place to sit back and retire.”
Burke said Greenwood County has a reported 5,800 veterans, although there are likely more. Bolt is the one who taught her the politics necessary to get veterans the benefits they need and showed her how to fight just as hard for a retired general as they would for an indigent veteran experiencing homelessness.
“Carey deserves it. I worked with Carey for 10 years, and I never had a dull moment,” she said. “Carey taught me that everybody is different, but you treat everyone the same.”
McCravy said he had intended to honor Bolt last year, shortly after he announced his move to Laurens. COVID-19 and other matters derailed the plans, leaving the ceremony for Monday.
Bolt said he was driven to serve veterans by his own experience in the military, along with his relatives. His father died of Hodgkin Lymphoma, a disease the federal government linked to exposure to Agent Orange and herbicides used in the Vietnam War.
“I made it a damn solemn vow that would never happen again on my watch,” Bolt said. “Everybody in my family is retired military — my son, my son-in-law, me, my dad.”
Bolt said the law regarding veterans affairs changes constantly, so he was grateful that Burke stepped up as an experienced and capable administrator to take his place.