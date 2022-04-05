A bill is currently making its way through the General Assembly calling for the elimination of the Certificate of Need program. Current law requires that if any entity intends on making significant financial investments in health care equipment, facilities or services in the state of South Carolina, they have to apply for approval. In January, the Senate voted 35-6 to repeal the CON law.
In the March 24 edition of the Index-Journal, a column by Self Regional Healthcare President and CEO Dr. Matt Logan called on those willing to participate to advocate for the reform of CON instead of repealing and encouraged them to reach out to their representatives with their concerns.
“We believe reforming CON and keeping it in place is what is best for all the communities we serve. For-profit entities are not required to take care of the underinsured or uninsured. Those in favor of repealing the CON will reduce the cost of health care. I disagree,” Logan said. “What a full repeal has potential to do is allow those looking to profiteer to enter a market to try to syphon off well insured and cash paying patients from not-for-profit organizations like Self Regional, leaving SRH with a higher percentage of no-pay and underinsured patients.”
State Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, said CON has been applied to restrict health care providers from opening in certain locations and that the law needs to be changed or repealed.
“Unfortunately, the issue is not so simple because hospitals that accept Medicare and Medicaid are required to serve indigent people for free. This federal law does not apply to private for-profit entities, so due to federal interference there is not a fair playing field,” McCravy said. “I favor repealing the CON on the condition we have an amendment to the repeal that would require competing providers to take the same percentage of indigent patients. Surprisingly, both sides of this issue have expressed to me their agreement to this compromise. Hopefully this will be worked out for the good of all our citizens.”
State Rep. J. Anne Parks, D-Greenwood, said she would “need to look at the bill closer, but at this point I’m neither against nor for it.”
In response to Logan’s op-ed, Dr. Gregory Tarasidis of Greenwood ENT Associates wrote that he supports full repeal of CON.
“I stand with the South Carolina Medical Association, which has 5,000 physician, resident and student members, in supporting the full repeal of CON laws in South Carolina. CON laws were originally enacted as a way to contain costs, improve quality and increase access, but numerous studies have shown that CON laws have failed to achieve their intended goals. A number of states have repealed CON laws for that reason,” Tarasidis wrote. “Research shows that CON laws have restricted the entry of new market competitors, weakened the market’s ability to contain health care costs, undercut consumer choice, and stifled innovation. The letter to the editor is actually arguing for just that — keep all other health care competition out of our community so that the local hospital remains the sole provider. Require patients to receive care — even outpatient — at the hospital where costs to patients and insurers are higher.”
Tarasidis continued to say the repeal of CON could lead to healthy competition that would provide innovative and cutting-edge health care ideas for the community.
“I provide care to patients at Self Regional Healthcare, and I believe our hospital provides high quality care. I want our local hospital to succeed. That does not mean that our community could not benefit from other health care competition,” he said. “The mere possibility is beneficial in helping to keep health care costs down. More affordable care is better for our patients, who are more likely to get the necessary tests ordered by their physicians if costs and travel do not become a stumbling block. If care to the underserved and low-income communities is a concern, those in favor of repeal have suggested an amendment that would require for-profit and other non-hospital providers to provide a percentage of charity care each year to our community. This amendment is based on a similar requirement in Georgia. We can support that since we do that anyway.”