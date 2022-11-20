Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing man From staff reports Nov 20, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email KENNETH HUGHES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating a missing man.Kenneth Ray Hughes, 28, has been missing since Nov. 16. He was last seen entering the woods on foot in the area of Ridge Road/Rush Road in Hodges. No known clothing description is available.Anyone has information on his whereabouts should call the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office at 864-942-8632 or by dialing 911. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greenwood County Sheriff Office Police Kenneth Ray Hughes Help Road Law Enforcement Most read news Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase Police: Teen charged in morning shooting was out on bond Anderson man faces charges after traffic stop Former Clinton officer faces misconduct charge Greenwood man sentenced to 35 years in murder of Aiken man Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Festival of Trees is Dec. 3 and 4 at First Baptist Church Bracknell named premier manager at Wells Fargo Advisors SC Festival of Flowers receives top honors at international competition