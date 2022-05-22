Laurens woman killed in shooting involving deputies From staff reports May 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An armed woman was killed Saturday in a shooting involving Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.SLED said the woman — identified by the Laurens County Coroner's Office as Kalah Shannon Gary, 26, of Laurens — died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.The sheriff’s office asked SLED to investigate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector Two new scholarships memorialize late PTC student May 19, 2022 White and Food Bank selected for “Powered Up” May 17, 2022 Re/Max International presents agent awards May 17, 2022 Ouzts posthumously awarded the ACMA 2022 Case Management Hero Award May 17, 2022 Latest News Andrea Boccelli to sing at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wedding Jodie Comer's security scare at theatre Mike Tyson breaks silence on plane altercation +5 Heartbreak for Liverpool after losing out to Man City in EPL +9 French Open updates | US teen Coco Gauff reaches 2nd round Most Popular Articles ArticlesSandwich manufacturer brings $37.9 million facility, 300 jobs to GreenwoodAbbeville County bond referendum fails by 65-point marginAuthorities seek Greenwood sex offender after guilty verdictGreenwood woman faces drug, neglect chargesLongtime Greenwood drug dealer gets 20-year sentenceGreenwood woman faces pointing and presenting firearm chargeEggs Up Grill to hatch in Greenwood, and we're not yoking with yaMotorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crashGreenwood man faces charge he sent inappropriate photos to 14-year-oldGreenwood woman faces contraband count State News GOP candidate's security clearance becomes issue in SC Seventh graders taking class to water was a stroke of genius Ex-deputy gets 18 years after detainees drown in locked van S. Carolina tries early voting even as other states restrict South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill CNN News BOX OFFICE: 3 STRAIGHT WINS FOR "DOCTOR STRANGE 2" Man shot on apartment balcony; same apartment shot up earlier: HPD Powerhouse performances dominate Tony nominations for Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Play 78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US