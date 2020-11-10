For nearly a year, Vickie Cheek had already been serving as Laurens County’s coroner, but with last week’s election, the voters made it official.
Cheek has worked with the Laurens County Coroner’s Office since 2001, and served under the late F.G. “Nick” Nichols. In early December 2019, Nichols died after a more than year-long battle with various medical complications.
Nichols was a good mentor, Cheek said. She was appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster to fill in as interim coroner. Cheek ran unopposed for the position in the general election, and will be sworn in Jan. 5.
“I find it an honor and a privilege to be elected as Laurens County’s first female coroner,” Cheek said. “I am proud, and thank the citizens of Laurens County for the confidence they have shown me to serve this next term.”
She said becoming Nichols’ chief deputy coroner helped her realize this job was a perfect fit for her. She knew she had the knowledge and training to do the job, so with prayers and support from family and friends, she decided to run after serving as interim coroner.
“I have an experienced and well-trained staff, and they will continue to work as my deputies,” she said. “As coroner, I will continue to serve the citizens of Laurens County with dedication, compassion and comfort during the loss of their loved one. Working at the coroner’s office has been my passion and a calling from God.”
Cheek’s chief deputy coroner now is Patti Canupp. She said she was also hired by Nichols, and was honored to be taught by him and Cheek.
“I am so humble to be a part of her team,” Canupp said. “We all are so proud of her and will continue to serve the citizens of Laurens County.”