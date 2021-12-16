As Muffin Mam winds its way through bankruptcy court in the wake of shuttering its bakery, Laurens County Council acted to end any ongoing county incentives for the bakery.
On Tuesday, the body unanimously approved a resolution suspending “all special source credits and qualifying benefits” of a 2019 fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Muffin Mam.
“This will protect us as best we can,” county attorney Sandy Cruickshanks IV said, telling council the county still hopes to collect property taxes from Muffin Mam for the past two years.
According to online records, its combined tax bill for 2020 and 2021 is $320,803.18.
Muffin Mam closed abruptly Nov. 9, blaming supply and labor woes. It employed about 215 people.
The company’s bankruptcy filing listed nearly 200 creditors and said the company had at most $50,000 in assets and between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities.
According to court filings, Muffin Mam paid as many as 66 employees by check on Nov. 8, but because of the bankruptcy filing the following day, the company’s bank couldn’t release the funds. And final checks haven’t been paid to any of the employees, who are owed a combined $56,348.91 in wages for the last pay period.
Through a consent order filed Dec. 1, the bank will honor the checks and the company will pay the outstanding wages.
But not all is grim on the jobs front.
Officials announced the proposed Project Mikro, which comes with a $15.3 million investment and 92 new jobs.
The company was not named Tuesday, nor did anyone explain the project codename. Mikro is a genus of sea snails and the pseudonym of South African writer Christoffel Hermanus Kühn.
Jonathan Coleman, president and CEO of Laurens County Development Corp., said a company plans to move into a vacant plant at 384 Torrington Road in Clinton, which was previously Anderson Hardwood Floors.
Council approved first reading of a FILOT agreement for Project Mikro. Coleman said second reading will happen Jan. 11, with a public hearing and final reading planned for Jan. 25. The name of the business will be announced at final reading.
“Exciting news to start the year,” he said.
The body also approved third reading of a FILOT agreement with AG-TT Woodfield Owner LLC, a Delaware-based company that plans to build a speculative building in the county.