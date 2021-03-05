A handful of incumbents facing election challengers in Laurens County all won reelection Tuesday.
Clinton City Councilmember Ronnie Roth eked out a 3-vote win, getting 34 votes to Mitch Meadors’ 31 in District 5. District 1 Clinton City Councilmember Danny Cook easily beat challengers Ricky Martin and Henry Anderson, getting 114 votes to Martin’s 14 and Anderson’s 3.
Laurens City Councilmember Marion Blonde Miller received nearly two-thirds of the votes for the District 1 seat, tallying 60 votes while Joe Lovin received 31 and Phillip McClintock garnered 3.
Laurens District 2 Councilmember Alicia Latrina Sullivan had 79 votes to 25 cast for challenger Wayne G. Neal and a single vote received by Faith Woodruff.
The following Laurens County races were uncontested:
Barbara Smith, Waterloo mayor
Randy Bishop, Cross Hill mayor
Sara Latimore, Laurens City Council District 4
Robbie Neal, Clinton City Council District 3
Charles Bartee, Cross Hill Town Council at large
David Coleman, Cross Hill Town Council at large
Connie Jester, Cross Hill Town Council at large
Beverly Jones, Cross Hill Town Council at large
Joy Neal Craine, Gray Court Town Council at large
Millie Dawkins, Gray Court Town Council at large
Murry Jones, Waterloo Town Council at large
Curtis J. Todd, Waterloo Town Council at large
Ulysses Cunningham, Commissioner of Public Works District 1
Gerald Abercrombie, Commissioner of Public Works District 2