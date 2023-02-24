Families in Greenwood County School District 50 experiencing homelessness have one less burden facing them with the opening of laundry facilities in the district.
The Laundry, a laundromat available for use by families of homeless students in the district, opened Tuesday at the Genesis Education Center.
“I think it’s important because we’re here to educate the whole child,” said Christi Louden, assistant superintendent for administration.
“And I know I wouldn’t feel comfortable trying to learn if my clothes are not clean. As we all know, everything is expensive in society right now. Everything seems to be getting more expensive. And we’re here to meet the needs of our students and that is a need that was identified. And so that’s something that we want to do, is to help our students — to help our students and their families.”
Families will be able to sign up through student support facilitators at each school, who know who the affected families are.
Charlotte Smith, student support facilitator at Brewer Middle School, said there are about 260 students in the district categorized under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.
“These students they are jumping from couch to couch, home to home or hotels and they don’t have access to washers and dryers and laundry supplies and that sort of thing, so I think this is going to be a great asset to our students and families,” Smith said.
Louden said The Laundry would put students on a more even playing field with their peers and help them feel comfortable and safe coming to school.
The laundromat is free for the families to use, and laundry supplies such as detergent are provided. An attendant will be on site and will work with families on things like parenting skills while they’re there.
There are also books and toys for younger children who might accompany adults.
The facility is also next to Kathryn’s Closet, named after Kathryn Butler, the district’s previous director of student support services, who also wrote a grant envisioning the laundromat.
Kathryn’s Closet provides supplies and clothing for students who are homeless.
