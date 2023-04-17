One Greenwood woman is trying to highlight the area’s robust Hispanic and Latino community.

Ruby Harlow is working to organize the first of what she hopes will become an annual Latin festival. Scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 in Uptown, this family-friendly event will feature food trucks, live music, vendors, dance performances, art and other activities. To follow the event, visit bit.ly/3A1LpeO.

