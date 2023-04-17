One Greenwood woman is trying to highlight the area’s robust Hispanic and Latino community.
Ruby Harlow is working to organize the first of what she hopes will become an annual Latin festival. Scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 in Uptown, this family-friendly event will feature food trucks, live music, vendors, dance performances, art and other activities. To follow the event, visit bit.ly/3A1LpeO.
“In Greenwood, we don’t display a whole lot of cultural diversity,” Harlow said. “I lived in Atlanta for about three years and I just saw different ethnicities, different food from different cultures and all I had to do was travel a few minutes and I was there.”
When Harlow moved back to Greenwood, she saw that the diverse communities throughout the area weren’t frequently highlighted. She saw National Hispanic Heritage Month events cropping up in other communities each September and wanted to see a similar festival come to Greenwood.
“That’s what I’d like to see with other people as well, so they can know what all the beautiful qualities and traits there are from other cultures,” she said. “I want us to start pushing for more cultural events, because I feel like we’ve been lacking for a long time.”
Harlow started planning in September and has contacted food vendors, organizers and advocacy groups, getting support from local school districts to connect with students and try to promote art projects for National Hispanic Heritage Month. She’s connected with staff at Lander University to drum up volunteers. The event will also feature local nonprofits seeking to connect with the Latino community.
“Latinos bring in more than what has unfortunately been displayed out there in the United States in the media and everything, we are more than just anything negative,” Harlow said. “We are workers, we are entrepreneurs and business owners, we are parents and we have our own family values.”
Harlow is still looking for sponsorships and is working to set up sponsorship levels that will help cover the costs of live music, a DJ and other entertainment. She’s also seeking volunteers to help coordinate the event. For information or to ask about sponsorships, email starliteeventsllc@gmail.com
“Anyone that wants to be involved, please, please come,” she said.
