Election primer 02
After casting their ballots, voters retrieve a paper sheet they then feed into a scanner that counts their votes and keeps a copy as a backup.

 INDEX-JOURNAL | FILE

Voters can vote absentee in-person on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Absentee voting will also continue today and Monday until 5 pm.

The deadline to submit an application for a mail-in absentee ballot is 5 pm Friday. However, the state election commission advises this is risky because mail typically takes two days to be delivered. In this scenario, officials suggest a person with a ballot should return it as soon as possible to the county voter registration office.

The Democratic and Republican primaries are Tuesday. If a runoff is needed, it will be June 23. The general election is Nov. 3.

