Voters can vote absentee in-person on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Absentee voting will also continue today and Monday until 5 pm.
The deadline to submit an application for a mail-in absentee ballot is 5 pm Friday. However, the state election commission advises this is risky because mail typically takes two days to be delivered. In this scenario, officials suggest a person with a ballot should return it as soon as possible to the county voter registration office.
The Democratic and Republican primaries are Tuesday. If a runoff is needed, it will be June 23. The general election is Nov. 3.