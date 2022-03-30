A fourth candidate has filed to run for the state House of Representatives seat in District 14.
Daniel Duncan, 39, moved to South Carolina in 2006 to be closer to his family. Every election year, he said he was disappointed in the names he’d see on the ballot.
“I noticed in every election I’ve voted in there’s not been a Democrat, especially in the smaller local races,” he said. “I figured someone should put their name there, why not me?”
A lifelong Democrat, Duncan works for a local trucking company as a driver. He said he wanted voters to see an alternative to the three Republican candidates who have filed for the House District 14 race.
“I’ll be doing most of my campaigning while waiting on loads at work,” he said. “I tend to live those values of a general working person who wants what’s best for working people. ... When you have more money than the average person, you don’t know what they go through.”
State Rep. Stewart Jones currently fills the District 14 seat and has filed to run for reelection. He’ll face contenders Joe Benson and Cole Kazmarski in the Republican primary. Duncan is the only Democrat who has filed for the seat, which represents western and southern Laurens County.
Today is the last day people can file to run in the June partisan primary elections. Filing closes at noon today for races to fill three Greenwood County Council seats, along with the seats for state House of Representatives Districts 12, 13, 14 and a Greenwood probate judge position.
Anyone wanting to file to run for these offices has to fill out a statement of intent of candidacy form and a party pledge, available at the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Election office at 600 Monument St., suite 113, or online at scvotes.gov/candidate-information.
Today also marks the last day for public officials to file their statements of economic interest on time. The State Ethics Commission requires public officials and certain public employees to file annual statements giving insight into their sources of income. These documents can sometimes reveal conflicts of interest, and serve to make transparent the finances of people handling public business.
Although there’s a five-day grace period for ethics filings, anyone who hasn’t filed by then earns a $100 penalty, followed by an additional $10 a day for the first 10 days, then $100 a day up to a maximum penalty of $5,000.
The following people filed to run in the June partisan primaries earlier:
Teresa Griffin, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 1
Chip Oncken, Republican, Greenwood County Council District 1
Mark Allison, Republican, Greenwood County Council District 2
Johanna Bishop, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 3
Melissa Spencer, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 3
Anne Parks, Democrat, House of Representatives District 12
Daniel Gibson, Republican, House of Representatives District 12
John McCravy, Republican, House of Representatives District 13
Stewart Jones, Republican, House of Representatives District 14
Joe Benson, Republican, House of Representatives District 14
Cole Kazmarski, Republican, House of Representatives District 14
Travis Moore, Democrat, Greenwood probate judge.