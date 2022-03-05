“Most people throw their trash into the can, and they don’t think about it beyond that point.”
Rob Russian has been Greenwood County’s public works director for a little more than a year, but in 2021 alone he saw more than 90,000 tons of garbage trucked into the county landfill. That’s one truck full of trash every six minutes.
“We build a big mountain of trash, cover it with dirt and let it decay for eternity,” he said with a laugh. “That’s the process — you essentially make a mountain of trash.”
A swarm of squawking seagulls tops the landfill at 1117 Siloam Church Road, gliding on the breeze around bulldozers that push dumped trash over to the “active” side of the mound. Heavy compactors with spiked wheels roll over the garbage, pressing it down into the ground.
That’s not really soil underfoot at the landfill, Russian said. The whole mountain is decades’ worth of layered garbage You can feel it as you walk or drive over, and the ground gives way a bit under the pressure. The garbage gets heaped on, pressed down and eventually topped with soil to create a trash-strewn, near-Martian landscape at the top of the landfill.
Wooden scraps, plastic bags, rubber boots, stuffed animals, cardboard boxes, food waste — the garbage comes in by the truckload from Greenwood city’s public works trucks and private trash-hauling services.
“Regardless, it all ends up here at the landfill in one convenient place,” Russian said.
Between the landfill, which is open seven days a week, the county runs nine convenience centers for people to drop off their own trash. To learn more about the locations and their operating hours, visit bit.ly/3Kca5oc.
Besides processing all of the garbage that comes from throughout the county, county public works staff members also pick up recycling throughout the county. Russian said the county started its recycling program in 1990 and originally sorted recyclables themselves. They separated the plastics, metals and paper products, then sold the material to recycling companies.
“Back in 2013 maybe, it just didn’t make sense to do our own sorting,” he said.
Over time, the recycling market turned upside-down, and it began to cost money to run a recycling service. The county now contracts with Pratt Industries in the Upstate, which does the sorting and recycling.
It costs about $225,000 per year to run single-stream recycling. The county still makes money selling cardboard and scrap metal, but it doesn’t make up for the cost of running recycling services.
Residents pay a landfill fee of $65 per year to cover normal waste created by a household. High-volume garbage producers pay a fee based on weight. All of the trash taken in is generated within the county, Russian said.
“We’re not looking to make a profit off of taking other people’s trash,” he said. “Greenwood County’s landfill is for the residents of Greenwood County.”
Private trash services pick up garbage outside the city limits, but within, the public works department handles garbage pickup. The department also picks up curbside dumps of yard debris and bulk items, such as furniture.
“We operate off of zones. We’ve got the city broken down to 13 zones,” said Erik Leary, the city’s public works director. “We try to work on a three-week schedule for our zones. One time we might get through at a decent pace, but if there’s a bad storm or it’s the springtime and summer and people have done a lot of yard work, it might take longer to pick up all the debris.”
The city runs four garbage trucks, each staffed by one person. Leary said he wants the public to understand they’re working at maximum capacity, but like many workplaces, they are sometimes understaffed for the job.
“We’re working as fast as we can,” he said. “Please be patient with us.”
The county also struggles to stay at full staff. Russian said working with trash isn’t a glamorous job, but it’s a decent wage for a job well done. But it’s more than just managing the trash that is added to the landfill.
The landfill also handles the disposal of tires and harvests methane gas from the mound. The county has sold that gas for years to Fujifilm to burn for a boiler. The county is seeking a new buyer now.
County staff members also manage a vegetation dump, where yard debris and wood get laid out. A few times a year, Russian said, a company comes out to grind the plant material, which is then sold to a company that makes plywood.
At the front of the Siloam Church Road facility is the recycling center. Here, Russian said recyclable materials are separated and sorted into trailers to be hauled off by Pratt Industries. The county’s paper shredder has been broken for a couple months, but a new shredder is on the way, he said.
Mattresses are piled alongside old computer monitors and printers. The county doesn’t recycle glass, though most other typical recyclable materials are piled into the warehouse and packed with a small bulldozer into trailers regularly.
“What are we going to be doing 20 years from now? Are we still going to be piling our trash up and letting it decompose?” Russian asked. “Recycling is really the future of trash in general. How much of our waste can we pull out and reuse?”
Some materials from mattresses are cleaned and shredded to be used in carpeting, and the metal springs can be melted down and used for other purposes. Electronic waste often contains copper wiring that gets reused in other products.
An estimated 27% of the recyclable items that come into the landfill must be thrown out because they either still contain non-recyclable materials or are otherwise contaminated beyond use. For information about local recycling, visit bit.ly/3HBRPCV.
“There’s plenty going into our landfill now that can be pulled out and recycled, but the appetite and the process to do it is not really there,” Russian said. “It’s costing us to recycle. The hidden cost of a landfill is that eventually you run out of room. It’s decades down the road, but when and if we run out of room, we might have to transport out of the county.”