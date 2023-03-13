From left are County Director David Garner, Financial Director Barry Devore and South Carolina Association of Counties official Robert Benfield. Benfield presented a plaque recognizing Abbeville County's work in risk management.
Abbeville County Chairperson Billy Norris reads a proclamation honoring Sharmel Miller for 24 years of service in the E911 department. Miller started as a dispatcher, a coordinator, and finally director.
ABBEVILLE — County Council cleared the way for a $2.1 million expansion of the Abbeville County Landfill, which is slated to start in the spring.
Council members on Monday approved two ordinances providing for issuance and sale of solid waste collection, recycling and disposal system revenue bonds.
County Attorney Lee Roper indicated minor changes had been made to the ordinances, so the council approved motions for changes in both ordinances and then gave formal approval to the ordinances for the bond sales.
Work on the project has been going on for about a year, County Director David Garner said. The new cells will expand the life of the landfill by about 50 years. The county expects to have cash in hand from the revenue bonds by April and anticipates the project will be finished by the end of the year.
The three cells are the first phase of the project, Garner said. Work also will include closing the cell that county is currently working on.
In other news:
Council approved second reading of an ordinance to purchase a new Volvo 725 Off-Road Dump Truck for the landfill. The vehicle is expected to cost just less than $500,000.
A cyberattack prompted Garner to cancel a proposed contract for record-keeping for the clerk of court. Garner said Cox Systems was approved last year for managing records for the office. Before signing a contract, however, the company was targeted in a cyberattack. It has yet to recover in other counties. The council authorized Garner to enter into a contract with Business Information Systems of Piney Flats, Tenn., for land records management system software, maintenance and support services from April 2025 to April 2028. The cost is not to exceed $121,910. Garner said the first year's expenses will be covered with American Rescue Plan funds.
Members of a 4-H Teen Council were introduced to the council. Samantha Mountford, Daniel Kinard, Ellie Redding, Elyn Hanna and Olivia Wiess discussed plans ranging from arranging an Earth Day cleanup, working on wildlife food plots, visiting Columbia to meet with lawmakers, and meeting the Surgeon General during a visit to Washington, D.C. Not attending was council president Emalie White.
Council member Charles Goodwin introduced a proclamation recognizing Amanda Johnson on her 100th birthday. It will be presented to her Sunday at Campfield Baptist Church.
Abbeville County earned kudos with receipt of a risk management award from the South Carolina Association of Counties. Robert Benfield said the goal of the program is to manage risks. The county's work saved 38% off workers' compensation. He said that equates to a savings of more than $100,000.
E911 director Sharmel Miller was honored with a proclamation recognizing her 24 years of service to the county.
Garner was authorized to enter into a purchase agreement with iProjectSolutions LLC for $14,125 for delivery of an iPlan FM Workstation.
Council authorized Garner to enter into a purchase agreement with Love Chevrolet to buy a vehicle for the emergency services department. The cost is not to exceed $37,998.
Council members also approved an ordinance to rezone a lot from forest agriculture to rural development. The property is on Highway 20 at the Cold Springs Fire District.
