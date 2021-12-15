Lander University’s enrollment continues to grow.
The topic of enrollment at the university came up Tuesday afternoon during the school’s board of trustees meeting.
The updated enrollment number for spring 2022 is 3,420 as of Tuesday, which is a 12.1% increase over last year at this time, according to member Holly Bracknell when reporting on the board’s enrollment and access management committee.
She also said fall admits are up in almost every category.
“So that’s exciting news,” she said.
Lander President Richard Cosentino circled back to the topic, telling to board to “take that in for a second.”
“When we say we’re focusing on retention and improving retention, we’ve got it together here; 12.1% up is remarkable,” Cosentino said.
In other business:
The board approved two new degree programs: Bachelor of Science in Medical Biology and Master of Science in Exercise Science.
The board adopted the financial audit for the previous fiscal year.
The board approved policies related to board conflicts of interest and external grant approvals.
The board passed a revision to the faculty handbook and approved proposed bylaws of the board.