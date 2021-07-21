Lander University is growing — and has been growing — in student population, in degrees offered and in physical footprint.
Lander’s enrollment has increased by hundreds of students in the past five years, a higher percentage increase than any other public university in the state. That enrollment increase has brought economic benefit to Greenwood County and allowed changes on campus to the benefit of students and staff.
Lander’s enrollment in 2015-16 was 2,701 students. By 2020-21, that number had increased to 3,514.
“What I like to remind the city and county is of the economic impact that that many additional students plus the existing students has on our economy,” said Adam Taylor, vice president for strategic initiatives and chief of staff.
“So it’s tremendous, it’s over 800 students increase. That’s a lot, and we’re very proud of that.”
The university had an 8.8% increase from fall of 2019 to fall 2020. It saw a 33% increase in full-time equivalent enrollment from 2015 to 2020, 18% higher than the second-highest grower, which was Clemson University.
“That didn’t just happen,” Taylor said.
“That’s a lot of hard work. It’s a lot of planning. It’s a lot of leadership from (university President Richard) Cosentino, it’s a group effort. And we’re very, very proud of that.”
During much of that growth, the school froze tuition. From fiscal year 2017 to 2022, the school has kept in-state tuition for a full year at $10,700.
The increased enrollment means Lander’s residential living space is full. In 2020, 1,732 beds were occupied by students — all but the 18 that were taken “off-line” for coronavirus quarantines and isolation. It also means students have more dining options on campus. The enhanced volume will allow the university’s revamped Chick-fil-A to serve breakfast. The campus Starbucks was enhanced last year, and there’s also a Which Wich? sandwich shop on campus.
Lander is adding new academic programs, too. In fall 2021, the university will begin offering a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Arts in teaching visual art k-12.
Bachelor’s degrees in entrepreneurship, cybersecurity and data science are new for the fall, as well.
“One of the most important for this fall is we’re starting an MBA,” said Todd Gambill, vice president for enrollment management.
“And so we already have 50 students enrolled in this inaugural MBA class for this fall. So that’s, there are other changes that you can see that we’ve been making, but that that’s a big one. And we’re really excited about that. It’s an online program that students can earn their MBA in a year, and the total cost is about $17,000.”
Lander is making some big changes with its facilities. The state legislature recently allocated money for the university to build a new nursing building on campus. The university is renovating Legion Hall, a former American Legion building, into a nursing simulation lab, which should be open by the end of the calendar year. Classes will start at Legion Hall in the spring, Taylor said, and might begin sooner dependent on construction.
The university is also renovating the Uptown Bank of America building, where it will move some of the offices of people who don’t have direct interaction with students on campus, said Megan Varner Price, assistant vice president of university relations and publications.
“But the first floor will be multipurpose for event space,” Price said. “There’s going to be possibly an art gallery on the first floor as well, meeting space for students, community. University events as well.”
Taylor said the building will alleviate pressure on campus and bring more business and vibrancy to Uptown. “So that’s a win-win for everyone.”