Lander University’s board of trustees approved a budget on Thursday that one member called one of the strongest budgets the school has proposed.
The 2022-23 budget includes funds from the state legislature for a new information commons that will replace the current school’s library, plus money to renovate that current library for classroom space.
The board met briefly on Thursday, with most members attending via conference call.
“I’m very excited about this year’s budget,” said President Richard Cosentino.
“Every year at Lander University, it just seems to keep getting better here. The General Assembly and the governor have continued to invest in Greenwood and Lander University.”
Cosentino mentioned the funding for the information commons and renovation of the existing library comes on the heels of a state appropriation for a new nursing building that was approved last year.
He said that illustrates the commitment of the General Assembly and the governor to Greenwood and to Lander.
The university was given $8 million for the information commons building and $6 million for the renovation of the current Jackson Library.
The budget will also provide a state-mandated 3% raise and one-time $1,500 bonus for state employees.
Lander will also be giving a 3% increase to its part time employees, according to Adam Taylor, chief of staff.
The university is receiving $400,000 in recurring funds to create the South Carolina Institute on the Prevention of Sexual Violence on College Campuses.
Cosentino thanked the local delegation to the General Assembly.
“They worked very hard for us,” he said.
Board member Don Lloyd, who is the chairman of the board’s finance committee, said the budget is “very, very sound.”
“I think the allocation of the newfound resources have direct benefit to the students and service, and for the benefit of our faculty and staff, as well in recognition of their contributions and service,” Lloyd said, commending university leadership.
