There are more Bearcats on Lander University’s campus now than ever before.
Lander has again broken its enrollment record, with 300 more students enrolled this semester than the same time last year.
Lander’s enrollment has grown 8.6% since fall 2020 among new students – freshmen and transfer students included. Graduate student enrollment grew 81.8% in the same time frame. Fall classes began Aug. 23.
“Lander is quickly closing in on a total enrollment of 4,000 students,” Lander President Richard Cosentino said in a news release.
“This represents a period of tremendous growth at a time when national figures indicate a decline in college enrollment, especially among undergraduate students.”
The number of students in campus housing has reached beyond Lander’s occupancy at 102%, and the university is working with a local hotel to secure temporary housing for students until residential space opens up.
“New academic programs, including online and graduate degree programs, as well as an increase in the number of athletic teams, more scholarship dollars, and improved facilities all contribute to the enrollment growth that we have seen since Fall 2015,” Todd Gambill, vice president for enrollment and access management, said in the release.
The university also boasts a six-year running tuition freeze, and $17.7 million in new funding for campus facilities from the South Carolina legislature.
“Lander is undergoing exciting changes and expansion as we prepare to celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2022,” Cosentino said. “The commitment by our faculty, staff, donors and community supporters to Lander’s mission is crucial for our success, and the Board of Trustees and I could not be more grateful.”