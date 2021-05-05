Lander University will confer degrees to 377 graduates Tuesday for the school’s 163rd commencement, although graduation ceremonies will be split this year.
“The graduating class has been divided into three ceremonies in order to limit the number of persons inside the arena,” according to a press release from the university.
Graduates of Lander’s College of Education and the College of Science and Mathematics will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Tuesday, while degrees from the College of Business and School of Nursing will be conferred at noon.
Degrees from the College of Arts and Humanities, College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies will be conferred at 3 p.m.
Brenda Kapingidza, a researcher with the Duke University School of Medicine’s Human Vaccine Institute and 2015 graduate of Lander, will be keynote speaker for the 9 a.m. and noon commencement activities. Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith will deliver the keynote speech for the 3 p.m. ceremony.
The university will confer an honorary degree to Scott Smith, campus minister with the school’s Baptist Collegiate Ministry at the 3 p.m. ceremony. Smith has served the university for more than three decades where he ministered to the students and faculty, the release said.
Tickets are required to attend Lander’s graduation and each graduate is limited to five tickets. Doors to Finis Horne Arena will open one hour before each ceremony and doors will close 15 minutes before each event. The ceremony will be livestreamed and will be broadcasted to the Abney Cultural Center for latecomers and those without tickets.
Masks will be required inside the Horne Arena and the Abney Auditorium. Temperatures will be checked before entry and appropriate social distancing will be observed. University police will have metal detectors at each entrance and a clear bag policy will be enforced.
The livestream will be available at www.lander.edu.