Lander University trustees discussed record enrollment statistics, coronavirus precautions and Lander athletics achievements at Tuesday’s board meeting.
President Richard Cosentino expressed concern about students returning from spring break because of how many of them travel across the country during this time.
Megan Price, assistant vice president of relations and publications, outlined some things the school is doing to prepare for and avoid the spread of the coronavirus on campus. Price said the university will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments in South Carolina and beyond, and follow guidelines and recommendations provided by the CDC and South Carolina DHEC.
There have been no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 within the Lander University community, and there are currently no modifications to operations or planned changes to the academic calendar.
Lander has created a COVID-19 task force and online portal. The task force will plan to manage any possible campus impact related to the coronavirus outbreak. The task force includes a mix of administration, health care clinicians, emergency management officials and representatives from every division across campus. The online portal will include all important university updates regarding the virus, including the latest news and information from the CDC, South Carolina DHEC and WHO. Educational resources will also be provided within the portal.
During spring break, the task force placed fliers and posters across campus to inform returning students about the virus and provide hygiene tips on how to avoid it. The university is also taking heightened sanitary operations, Price said. This includes frequent cleaning of common areas and shared spaces in academic, residential, athletic and dining facilities. Additional hand sanitizer was bought to give to students and faculty.
The university has asked students or employees who traveled over spring break to an area with a CDC level 2 or higher advisory to contact Student Health Services prior to returning to campus. The university’s Student Health Services staff has made contact with those individuals to discuss their travel history, assess any associated risks and provide guidance regarding any special screening requirements or recommendations from the CDC and DHEC.
“This is something on everybody’s mind right now,” Price said.
Adam Taylor, Lander University chief of staff and vice president for strategic initiatives, offered insight on the school’s enrollment since the board voted to extend frozen tuition for 2020-21 back in December. Fall 2019’s freshman enrollment was 943, which is 70 more students than fall 2018’s freshman enrollment. Overall student enrollment for FY2019-20 is 3,226, which is a record enrollment for the university.
“We are really exceeding,” Linda L. Dolny, Lander University board chairman, said regarding the freshman enrollment rate.
Taylor added that the university is making strides with recruiting in-state students, which make up 91% of enrolled students. Lander is seeing growth in the number of minority students attending the university as well, with 37% of students being minorities.
Brian Reese, Lander University director of athletics, congratulated the men’s and women’s basketball teams for winning the Peach Belt Conference on Sunday. Both teams earned automatic berths in their respective NCAA tournaments. He also said the overall home record for all of Lander’s sports teams this year is 92-15-3.
The board unanimously voted favorably to all action items on the agenda, which included changing the name of the Department of Mass Communication to Media and Communications, adding a genetic counselor assistant emphasis to the bachelor of science, health promotion and wellness program, approving a lease modification for the Jeff May Complex and granting the Lander Foundation power to request the gifting of the American Legion building at 806 Calhoun Ave.
The board did go into a closed meeting, which they amended to go ahead of the action items on the agenda because of time constraints for certain board members. After two hours of discussion, the board unanimously voted to continue receiving legal advice relating to a pending, threatened or potential claim or other matters covered by attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim.