Students at Lander will be required to learn about the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Federalist Papers in the fall because the university decided to comply with Section 59-29-120 of South Carolina law.
The law requires state-supported universities to provide instruction in the essentials of various American founding documents and “the study of and devotion to American institutions and ideals.” An exam covering the provisions and principles of these documents will also be administered.
Lander ensured two of its three-credit courses, HIST 111 and POLS 101, meet the state’s requirement by providing the correct type of content and exam.
“Our nation and state are founded on the principles of democracy, and an understanding of these principles as provided in our founding documents is a vital foundation for citizenship,” Scott Jones, Lander University’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said.
Lander joins Coastal Carolina, Francis Marion University and The Citadel as one of four state-supported schools that comply with the law. South Carolina law has required public colleges to mandate the founding document courses for 96 years.