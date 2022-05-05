Lander University President Richard Cosentino, left, and board of trustees chairman Donald Scott, right, put a hood on Randy Bouknight, who was given an honorary doctorate of humane letters during Wednesday’s commencement.
Those were among the parting words in the graduation speech given by Andy Buckley at Lander University on Wednesday morning.
There are 446 new Bearcat alumni who graduated during two Lander commencement ceremonies Wednesday.
Buckley, a financial adviser, actor and screenwriter known for his role as David Wallace, CFO of Dunder Mifflin on the sitcom “The Office,” was commencement speaker.
He talked about his career trajectory and the people he has worked with, imparting advice on the students to stay positive, know they are enough, and manifest the life they want.
The graduation included recognitions of not just recent graduates, but some former ones and a longtime staff member.
Six golden graduates – alumni who all graduated about 50 years ago – were honored and Randy Bouknight, who was hired at Lander 50 years ago, was given an honorary doctorate of humane letters.
Bouknight served as vice president of student affairs for almost four decades and after retiring in 2018, is now a special gifts officer with University Advancement.
“H. Randall Bouknight, yours has been a life of exemplary service to Lander University, students, alumni, faculty and staff, and for a half-century, you have given generously of your time and talents to enrich the lives of those around you,” said Don Lloyd, vice chairperson of the Lander board of trustees.
“Over the course of your unprecedented tenure, you touched the lives of tens of thousands of Lander students, helping to shape them into leaders of the workplace, their communities and our world,” Lloyd said.
After receiving their degrees, graduates were urged by Suzann Couts, executive director of the alumni association, to remain an active part of the Lander family.
