Damp weather didn’t stop the celebration of Lander University’s newest alumni and their families.
Wednesday marked the end of a journey for Lander’s graduates as they walked across the stage to cheers.
Some danced across the stage, and at least one took a selfie, but most were smiling with their heads high as they made their way to shake the hand of President Richard Cosentino and finally have their diploma in hand.
Wednesday’s featured speaker was Elizabeth Snipes, Lander’s 2022 distinguished professor.
“My wish for y’all is to appreciate the hard work that you’ve done,” she said. “Celebrate like crazy today so that tomorrow and the next day and the next day and the next day, you can show up again and again and again and when you show up, whether you have to say it really loudly or really timidly or you have to say it through tears or exuberantly, you can say to your unfolding life: ‘bring it on.’”
The graduates were also welcomed into the university’s alumni association by its executive director Suzann Couts.
“You are joining a community of more than 20,000 engaged, dynamic and accomplished alumni from all 50 states and over 40 countries and it is a community that’s growing fast,” she said.
Couts said alumni have been key to the university’s strength since its founding.
“So I encourage you to give back, stay engaged and stay curious and stay connected,” she said. “Seek the joy in this place and the people and ideas to which it introduced you.
“No matter the ups and downs, you’ll come out on the other side and you’ll always have the Lander Alumni Association cheering you on.”
