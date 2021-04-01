Artistic talent on display in Uptown Greenwood Thursday was no joke, on April Fool’s Day. Lander University, the City of Greenwood and Uptown Greenwood partnered for the university’s first art walk, highlighting visual arts students’ skills. Works were displayed in a number of Uptown spaces, while retail shops had extended hours. Live outdoor music, from Pope and Bert, who were joined by their drummer, and from three members of Bad Weather States, inside Main and Maxwell, drew small crowds. Food trucks and a beer garden added to the atmosphere along Oregon and Maxwell avenues.
- By ST. CLAIRE DONAGHY sdonaghy@indexjournal.com
