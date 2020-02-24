Often, philanthropy begets philanthropy.
George R. Starnes, a 1981 Lander University graduate and retired trustee emeritus of the university’s board of trustees, established an endowed professorship for the university’s College of Business because he wanted to “encourage other people to take a look and really kind of step up and give to the school.”
The Rev. Doug Kauffmann and wife Sally did just that by creating an endowed chair in the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences.
“George Starnes’ generosity and example of philanthropy was contagious,” Mike Worley, vice president for University Advancement and executive director of The Lander Foundation, said.
Starnes’ endowment was the first ever for the university. Worley called it “a transformational gift.”
“I had a great experience there (Lander University), I think that the quality of the school is directly tied to the quality of the faculty and I think sometimes the faculty can get overlooked,” Starnes said. “This was really a commitment to the business school.”
When reminiscing about his time at Lander, he remembers the camaraderie among fellow students and how the business school had a profound impact on his education regarding how he dealt with business throughout his career.
Worley said the endowed professorship could help with recruiting the highest quality faculty possible, provide funding for graduate assistants, on-campus programs, lectures, conferences and assist in overall professional development.
A donor could elect to have the money go toward something specifically, but Starnes said he “gives money with no strings attached.”
“I’m making a gift and I’m going to defer to them on what’s the best way to use that gift,” he said. “Anytime you make an investment back into the school like that, everybody benefits.”
Starnes served on the university’s board for 24 years until his retirement in 2016. He lives in Columbia with his wife, Julie.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have had a very good career,” he said. “It’s (the endowed professorship) a way for me to give back.”