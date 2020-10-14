Lander University's board of trustees voted Wednesday to freeze tuition and general fees for the 2021-22 academic year.
The unanimous vote marks six consecutive years that Lander’s tuition has remained a steady $5,350 per semester ($10,700 annually) for full-time, in-state undergraduate students after it was reduced and frozen in 2016. General fees, set in 2017 at $500 per semester — or $1,000 annually — also will not be increased.
The vote underscores Lander’s commitment to keeping higher education affordable and accessible for South Carolina’s young people, Lander President Richard Cosentino said in a news release.
“At a time when students and their families face extraordinary financial and personal challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased that members of the Lander Board of Trustees remain steadfast in their determination to keep higher education costs affordable for our students, 92% of whom are from South Carolina,” he said. “This move helps us ensure that more college students from the Palmetto State will have access to the lifetime rewards of earning a college degree.”
The announcement about the freeze came during a called meeting of the board, which usually determines tuition costs later in the academic year.
“The board of trustees chose to make an early decision on tuition and general fees so that students and families can begin planning for next year, and our administration is pleased with the direction that they have taken,” Cosentino said in the release.
Linda Dolny, board chair, credited Cosentino with the board’s decision.
“Since Dr. Cosentino became Lander University’s president in 2015, he has been determined to hold the cost of higher education steady,” she said in the release. “Because of Dr. Cosentino’s thoughtful leadership and the concern by members of the board of trustees for the sacrifices being made by our students, we will continue our tuition freeze another year.”
The release said the tuition and fee freeze comes at a time when the university has experienced record enrollment and retention. Total enrollment for the first week of classes was 3,511, an 8.8% increase over last year’s enrollment — and the largest enrollment in Lander’s 148-year history. Lander also reported breaking a nearly 30-year record for retention at 75%, topping the previous record of 71% set in 1992.