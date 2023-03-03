Lander University heard students loud and clear.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 10:24 am
The university had planned to return to its traditional single ceremony after adding a second graduation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A petition was created asking the university to reverse that decision, and the petition received more than 1,300 signatures.
Reasons for signing the petition mostly focused on the ability to have more loved ones attend the graduation, with people saying accommodations had been reserved and flights had been purchased for people who may not have been able to attend. One signer mentioned they were a third-generation Lander student, and that the four-ticket limit would prevent grandparents from seeing the graduate walk across the stage just like they had.
A message to the community from President Richard Cosentino stated that nothing matters more to him than the students and their experience at the university.
“Single commencement ceremonies have been a longstanding tradition at Lander, although the COVID pandemic required us to move to multiple ceremonies for health and safety reasons,” Cosentino’s message says.
“During that time, many graduates expressed that they were saddened to be separated from their classmates at commencement. With the pandemic better managed, our decision to return to a single ceremony was based on a desire to once again provide graduates the opportunity to celebrate together, as one class, regardless of program or major. However, this decision did significantly reduce the number of guest tickets available for each graduate. That was understandably disappointing to many.”
The university will have two ceremonies on May 3, allowing students to have more guest tickets.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
