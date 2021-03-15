In the midst of a year of big changes, Lander University and Piedmont Technical College also made major shifts in their campus police departments in 2020.
At Lander, the police department moved out of its office near the heart of campus and into the former Lander Foundation and Alumni Center at 302 Hampton Ave., while PTC Security Director Terry Ledford retired, and the college hired on longtime Greenwood Police Department Capt. Jeff Crisp.
Crisp spent 17 years with the city’s police department and has worked in public safety since he was 16, when he started volunteering with the Ninety Six Fire Department. He continued to work with Ninety Six as he took on his career at the police department, and was happy with his job.
“I had no intention of changing that atmosphere, to be honest,” Crisp said. “But then one day someone mentioned that Chief Ledford was retiring from here.”
Crisp gave it thought and talked through the possibilities with his family before deciding to apply for the job, but he said he still wasn’t sure it was the right decision. An initial interview went well, and soon he felt at home on campus. The staff he worked with through the interview process made him feel comfortable, and he saw where he fit at the college.
“I felt like this was certainly a place I could come to grow and learn, and be happy being here,” he said.
Crisp started on April 1, 2020, just after the college shut down in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No students were on campus, and many staff members worked from home, but staff will return to campus this week to prepare for fall registration.
“I’ve learned a lot while everyone was away,” Crisp said. “I’ve met a lot of people, but I still haven’t seen everything while it’s fully operational.”
Crisp said he looks forward to meeting more of the staff and getting a feel for the campus when it’s at full swing. While campus security isn’t often the same as criminal investigations at the police department, he said there’s a lot of carryover from the practice of community policing.
“You have to buy into the community you’re working for,” he said. “I’ll have seven campuses, eight locations to police, so working with all the law enforcement agencies across those seven campuses will certainly be a change.”
He said he’s eager to get involved as he can with students, learning from the experience of school resource officers in Greenwood’s public schools. Patrolling campuses means more walking than riding around in patrol cars, which he said mirrors the community policing model of getting closer to the community you’re protecting.
PTC has three sworn law enforcement officers who have been through the state’s criminal justice academy and eight security officers contracted through a private security company. Security officers work in shifts to have someone working 24 hours, seven days a week, with sworn officers on-site throughout the days.
So far the work has mostly been about ensuring no one’s on campus who isn’t supposed to be as a COVID-19 precaution. He said officers have been making sure buildings are locked and that everyone who needs access to campus is able to get in and out without problems.
“Once campus is open, things will be a little more difficult,” he said. “We’ll be a little more reliant on staff knowing who should and should not be here.”
Lander also took advantage of a slowdown of on-campus activities to move its police department from a building on campus to the former site of the Lander Foundation and Alumni services office. Allen said before the move, he was jealous of the space.
“Even as a captain, we’d come over here and I thought this would be a perfect space for the police department,” he said.
As Lander has grown, so has its security. The department was looking to relocate and considered the former American Legion Post 20 building or other locations on campus, but the accessibility and visibility of 302 Hampton Ave. made it the spot to choose.
Allen said the location’s high visibility from Greenwood’s main thoroughfare is what cinched it for Lander President Richard Cosentino.
“He wanted people to see us,” Allen said. “That’s half the battle right there — being seen, being visible.”
Allen expected the move to take two weeks. It took two days. His staff members were excited to have more spacious quarters, which was essential because the staff has grown in recent years.
Allen said he brought on two student workers that he hopes he can at some point get on patrols with officers. The campus’ director of safety now has an office with the police department, rather than being in a different building, as does their system support technician. Allen hired part-time dispatchers and a part-time evidence custodian, and they now have a dedicated evidence vault, repurposing the building’s vault from when it was a bank.
“Now we have a lot of space, and one thing with COVID, you need space for social distancing,” he said.
Outside, the campus police fleet takes center stage for anyone driving past along Hampton Avenue. The department has two new trucks, four Polaris Ranger utility vehicles and two new Chevrolet Tahoes on the way. When Allen started at the department in 2007, they had two total vehicles, now they’re up to six full-size vehicles and the four Polaris UTVs.
“We didn’t have as many officers back then, but we didn’t have as many students, either,” Allen said.
While the campus was closed, the police department moved to staggered shifts to limit how many people were working together at once. Everyone wears a mask when not at their desks at the police building, and no visitor is allowed in without a mask.
Some students had to stay on campus even during the closures, so officers worked to secure residence halls and check campus buildings while the usual occupants were away. The shutdown made plenty of time for online training, which Allen said his staff took advantage of.
Allen was part of two or three COVID-prep meetings a week, where administrators talked about how graduation would work and how to safely reopen campus. Over time, some of the normal routines have returned, but Allen said he’s making sure no safety precautions are dropped while the pandemic continues.
Besides securing campus, Allen said his officers want to be part of the educational opportunities at Lander. Campus police do a lot of educational work on and off campus, teaching students about alcohol and drug safety, dating safety, personal defense and security.
“Our students are here for an education,” he said. “They’re not criminals, and we’re not going to treat them as criminals.”