Lander University President Richard Cosentino updated a panel of lawmakers on the university and discussed funding requests.
The state House of Representatives ways and means subcommittee on higher education met Tuesday with Cosentino and representatives of other universities to discuss funding requests.
Cosentino mentioned great things going on at Lander — increased enrollment and a growing endowment, for example — and challenges the school faces, such as parking and housing.
Lander’s budget requests to the committee include two recurring requests. The first was tuition mitigation for a little over $1.7 million.
“Lander is committed to keeping the cost of higher education as low as possible, keeping tuition flat for the past seven years,” a presentation given to the subcommittee says.
While great for students and enrollment, the presentation says, this puts Lander in the position of needing additional recurring funds.
The second recurring funds request is for the S.C. Institute on the Prevention of Sexual Violence on College Campuses.
“So what we’re trying to accomplish here is to develop a distinguished board of people throughout our state and the United States to come here and bring best practices so that we can develop a set of consistent standards for all institutions to follow in our great state,” Cosentino said Tuesday, adding sexual assault on college campuses is a serious problem.
“South Carolina certainly is not worse than other states, we are not an outlier, but we do have some challenges in our state,” Cosentino said.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, told Cosentino she liked the idea.
“The potential for replication not just here in South Carolina but across the country is tremendous, so hats off to you, job well done,” she said.
The university is also asking for $4,565,000 in non-recurring funds for maintenance. Projects listed include $2.1 million for laboratory hood replacements and an HVAC chiller replacement in the school’s science building. The remaining funds would be used for energy management projects, according to the presentation.
Cosentino’s presentation included requests for $8 million to build an information commons building to replace the current Jackson Library and $6 million to then repurpose the Jackson Library to academic space.
Cosentino said he’s confident that less than 50% of what’s in the library is used.
He said of the information commons building: “It’s a building with lots of study space and meeting space and it’s packed with technology and you’ll notice. ... It’s smaller than our library but it can be quite a bit smaller because it won’t have all those artifacts in it.”
He said the renovation of the existing Jackson Library will allow the school to accept more students.
The subcommittee had praise for Lander and for Cosentino.
“You’re doing a great job and I think a part of why your enrollment is growing is the leadership,” Cobb-Hunter said.
“Leadership matters and the lack of leadership matters even more, so I think a large part of why the growth is there can be attributed to your vision and your team.”
Kirkman Finlay, R-Columbia, said it was pleasant to see the growth and achievement and subcommittee chairperson Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, said they appreciate Cosentino’s dedication to higher education.
Non-recurring funds for maintenance and the S.C. Institute for the Prevention of Sexual Assault were included in Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive budget. Passage of the state budget by lawmakers will show what requests made by Lander were funded.