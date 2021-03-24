Students will return to Lander University in the fall to major renovations on campus.
“We have more students than ever,” said Adam Taylor, vice president for strategic initiatives at Lander. “We need space to accommodate them.”
The university will remodel residence halls, undertaking 20 renovation projects to the various residence halls, including HVAC components, painting and new roofs. This will be finished before students return in the fall.
Lander bought the Bank of America building last summer for about $500,000. Taylor said this was a small investment compared to the space and what it will become. This building will be a multipurpose building with rooms for classes, offices, student organizations and events.
“It will increase our presence in Uptown Greenwood,” said Megan Varner Price, assistant vice president of the University’s public relations.
Stacie Bowie, vice president of finance and administration, said the university has a renovation fund that will pay for the construction on campus. Lander also hopes it can repurpose $600,000 to renovate and maintain buildings.
South Carolina’s State Commission on Higher Education and Lander’s Board of Trustees signed off on demolishing the 70-year-old Sproles Building.
“It no longer safely accommodates students’ expanding need for recreational space that also provides adequate social distancing,” President Richard Cosentino said in a letter to the Lander community.
While the design of the building that will take Sproles’ place is not final, it would be used for outdoor classes and outdoor academic activities, as well as host events.
The new building would keep the outdoor pool while adding a covered pavilion. Renovations to the pool and patio should be completed before students return in the fall.
Lander plans to make its signage more universal. Signs will have the same Lander logo, but they will have a digital component that will alert students and staff in the event of an emergency. They will also inform students about events happening on campus.
The university’s bell tower will undergo maintenance to preserve and restore the 117-year old bell tower.
“The Laura Lander Bell Tower is one of our most recognizable and celebrated landmarks on campus,” Cosentino said in the letter. “The work will include roofing and brick touchups along with new louvers and uplighting to ensure that our magnificent bell tower can remain a proud symbol of the university for the next century and beyond.”
In terms of square feet, the nursing program’s new building, which has been named Legion Hall because it was a former American Legion post, is doubling in size. The new nursing simulation lab was designed with input from other nursing labs and Self Regional Healthcare. It should be ready to go in early fall.
“It will give our students hands-on practical experience,” Price said. “It will allow our nursing students to stand out.”