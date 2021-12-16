A new group of Bearcat alumni is headed off into its post-college world.
Lander University on Wednesday had two graduation ceremonies for its fall graduating class.
“Lander class of fall 2021, what a momentous occasion today is,” said Jonathan Bassett, professor and chairperson of the Department of Psychological Science and Human Services at Lander.
“It’s a day to be celebrated, and I want to congratulate you. Not on what you have learned but on what you can now learn. Not on what you have accomplished but on what you can now accomplish, not on what you have done but on what you can now do,” he said.
Before the degrees were presented, Lander President Richard Cosentino honored a handful of special graduates, including six finalists for the Thayer Award, which goes to the student with the highest GPA, three graduates who work for the university and one student veteran.
After they walked the stage, Cosentino officially conferred the degrees to the graduates.
“With the concurrence of the faculty and the authority vested in me by the board of trustees, I confer the respective master of science, bachelor of arts, bachelor of fine arts, bachelor of science degrees with all the rights, privileges pertaining thereto,” Cosentino said.
“Baccalaureate graduates, will you please move your cap tassels from the right to the left side in recognition of your changed academic status. Congratulations to you all.”
Once the tassels were turned, Finis Horne Arena exploded with cheers and applause.
The now-alumni were then welcomed by Suzann Couts, executive director of the Lander University Alumni Association.
“New graduates, your relationship with Lander does not end today,” she said. “In fact, it is just beginning. Although you may not have realized it at the time, the day you accepted the offer to attend Lander University, you joined a lifelong community.”
She ended with “On behalf of all Lander alumni, congratulations graduates and welcome to the family.”
There were about 251 graduates between the two ceremonies.