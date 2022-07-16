It was the tour.
For a few alumni who graduated from Lander University within the last decade, it was their tour of campus that solidified their college choice.
Jake Powell, a 2021 graduate, said he felt welcome the moment he stepped foot on campus — so much so that he immediately canceled his remaining tours because his college search was over.
For some, it was sports, proximity to home, price or personal connections that guided their choice to attend Lander.
The Greenwood university turns 150 years old this year, and has made an impact on its graduates, whether that impact be big, small or somewhere in between.
Sharon Adams graduated from Lander in 1965 and recalled the ways in which the college experience differs from today.
Things were different then. Women couldn’t wear pants, but some would get around the rule when they slept in by rolling up the legs of their pajama pants and throwing on a raincoat, Adams said.
Students weren’t allowed a car, and men weren’t allowed in the women’s dorms. They had to have permission to smoke and a curfew was imposed.
“If you smoked, you had to get permission from your parents,” Adams recalled.
“Well, I finally fessed up to my daddy that occasionally I would smoke, and I don’t know why I did it. I think I wanted to look older and more sophisticated — the opposite of what I want to look like today — but I fessed up and daddy gave me permission.”
She said everyone was friendly, remembering weekend cookouts where all the freshmen had to wear their yellow and blue beanies.
Today, she is still involved with the school. She gets together with other women from her class and they raise money for an annual scholarship.
She mentioned how much campus has changed since she attended. The food, for one, is better, she said, and the campus is much larger.
“I think it is a wonderful school to go to,” Adams said.
Lander was founded in 1872 in Williamston as the Williamston Female College, and was relocated to Greenwood and named Lander College in 1904, according to the school’s website.
Donald Scott, currently the chairman of the university’s board of trustees, has a family full of Lander graduates.
Scott was thinking about college and looking for a small school with a good environment when his brother, who sold printing equipment, suggested he go with him to Greenwood to check out Lander.
So he did, applied and had a great experience at the school, joining a fraternity and graduating in 1975.
Then he married a Lander graduate. Then his nephew attended Lander and met his wife there. Then a niece attended. Then his nephew’s daughter. Scott’s children both attended Lander, too.
Ten total in his family attended, so he became involved with the alumni association, then the board of trustees.
“I just wanted to give back,” Scott said.
“I like Lander, I see what it does for the community of Greenwood. There’s just a sense of pride I have about going to Lander, graduating from there — and my family — and seeing Lander do well in all of its endeavors.”
LaShaye Hutchinson, a 1996 graduate, lived in Lithonia, Georgia when she graduated from high school as a fast-pitch softball player.
A group of girls she played summer league ball with attended Lander and gave her name to the head coach, who offered her a scholarship.
Hutchinson, who went by LaShaye Chaney in college, said most people in Georgia either go to Georgia Tech or the University of Georgia. She herself is a die-hard Georgia fan and planned to attend.
“And my campus visit to Lander, it like changed my whole perspective,” Hutchinson said.
“I mean, yes, the softball team did take me to a Sigma Nu party, that was part of one of the reasons. But it was more of the hometown feel because of where I’m from.”
Greenwood is a mirror image of Lithonia, she said.
The family-like feeling on campus stands out, she said, whether you’re in something like a sorority or play sports. (Hutchinson did both.)
“Everyone counts Lander out because they are a small university,” Hutchinson said.
“But they are just as good as your Clemsons, your University of South Carolinas, University of Georgia, you know, UNC Chapel Hill or Duke University.”
What Lander has special that those universities don’t, she said, is the open-door policy. She mentioned a biology professor who, after leading a class through dissection of clams, would have the students to his home for a clam chowder party.
She mentioned one of the presidents of the university when she was there, Larry Jackson, and said he knew who she was and would get to know students just from walking around campus. She mentioned Randy Bouknight, the first person she met on her campus visit more than 30 years ago who she still keeps in touch with today.
Powell, the 2021 graduates who canceled his remaining college tours after visiting Lander, said he toured some of the bigger schools in the state first, like Clemson and University of South Carolina.
He enjoyed those, he said, but decided to tour some smaller schools, including Lander.
He felt welcomed the second he arrived, and canceled his final two or three tours because he thought there was no need to go.
“I was like, there’s not really any point of touring any other schools because I knew I probably had the grades and test scores to get into Lander,” he said.
Powell was a Presidential Ambassador in the admissions office, part of student government and worked on campus.
He knows there are people to welcome him back when he visits — those in the admissions office, his academic department and dining halls, for example.
Rayshawn Trapp, a 2013 graduate, remembers her tour, too.
Her tour guide made it seem like Trapp could succeed at Lander.
“I feel like that was kind of all that it took,” she said.
She was also a Presidential Ambassador and joined a sorority.
“The more you get involved, the better your experience,” Trapp said.
She remembers traditions fondly, such as the senior cookout, annual awards program and homecoming.
“I think what makes Lander special is the community that it offers for students,” Trapp said.
“And it’s like, even though it’s one big community, it’s one big community made up of several groups. So there’s something here for everyone. And it’s just kind of up to you to kind of find your place and find what you want to get involved in. And once you find that place, it’s going to help enhance your experience so much more.”